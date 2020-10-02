Debate over witness signatures on SC absentee ballots is heading to the Supreme Court

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The debate over requiring witness signatures for the upcoming General Election has made its way to the country’s highest court.

South Carolina officials have filed an emergency request asking for the Supreme Court to reinstate the state’s witness requirement for absentee ballots amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Decisions over whether the signatures were needed have been confusing to voters in recent weeks due to several lower court rulings.

They stem from several lawsuits filed over the state’s election rules during the coronavirus pandemic.

