CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina native and attorney Debra Gammons is running to become Charleston’s next mayor.

Gammons, who spoke at an event held Tuesday at the College of Charleston, said she has a plan to ensure the city has a clear vision and strategic plan for all neighbors to create a safe, clean, and walkable place to live, work, and thrive.

“We need to preserve what we have. Preserving our history and making sure that it remains this beautiful city, our city remains beautiful. My energy, my dedication – I will carry to the mayor’s office,” she said.

Gammons is a Lowcountry resident and currently serves as the Trinity Montessori School Board of Director’s Chair. She’s also on the College of Charleston African American Studies Advisory Board.