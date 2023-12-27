SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- Democratic candidate for South Carolina’s First Congressional District Mac Deford is embarking on a district-wide voter outreach tour next month.

The months-long tour will kick off with an event at Kickin’ Chicken in Summerville on Jan. 10, Deford announced in a post on X Wednesday. The event will begin at 6 p.m. at the North Main Street location.

During these stops, the 34-year-old attorney and U.S. Coast Guard veteran will travel throughout the Lowcountry “to engage directly with voters and understand their concerns as the 2024 elections draw near,” according to his campaign.

“This tour is a commitment to the people of the Lowcountry,” he said in a statement. “I’m applying for a job – to represent the citizens of the First District, and it’s my duty to listen and understand their concerns.”

Deford launched his bid to unseat incumbent Rep. Nancy Mace in May, promising to ensure the needs of the Lowcountry are put first, something he feels Mace has failed to do.

“I believe voters want public officials who place integrity and service above self-interested pursuits and showmanship,” he said. “It’s time to elect candidates who are serious about getting things done and to end the reality TV nature of politics we see in Washington today.”

Deford said his campaign will focus on issues like equal access to education and affordable healthcare, women’s rights, gun reform, combatting climate change, protecting democracy, and restoring civility in government.

Democrat Michael Moore and Republican Austin Anderson have also joined the race for the SC-01 seat. The primary election will be held on June 11, 2024.