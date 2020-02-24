Democratic candidates in the Lowcountry ahead of debate, primary

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – All eyes will be on South Carolina this week with several political events happening in the Lowcountry ahead of Saturday’s First in the South primary.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Senator Elizabeth Warren will be in Charleston for a “Women with Warren Event” on Monday – that event starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Cedar Room. Doors will open at 4:00 p.m.

Warren says the past week helped her remain a viable candidate for the Democratic nomination. Since her showdown with Michael Bloomberg during last week’s debate, Warren says she has raised $9 million.

The Massachusetts Senator says despite falling short in the first three democratic contests, she senses momentum. “We’ve got a lot of states to go, and I’m feeling the momentum. So, let’s stay in the fight.”

Singer John Legend is campaigning for Warren. He is expected to appear in at least two events for Warren on Wednesday in Charleston and Orangeburg.

An aid for Warren says Legend is expected to perform at that event.

Legend tweeted last month he will vote for Warren in the Democratic primary.

Sen. Bernie Sanders

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who is currently the party’s front-runner, will be the first to patriciate in a CNN Town Hall which happens Monday night in downtown Charleston.

A new poll puts Senator Sanders in the lead for the Democratic presidential nomination. It shows he has 28-percent of support among expected primary voters.

CNN’s Town Hall will happen at Memminger Auditorium on Monday and again on Wednesday night.

So far, only 6 candidates are scheduled to participate in the Town Halls, but CNN said that “other candidates who qualify” for next Tuesday’s debate will be invited to participate as well.

Sanders will hold a rally in North Charleston on Wednesday, February 26 at the Charleston Area Convention Center. That event starts at 11:30 a.m.

Pete Buttigieg

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg is teaming up with McDonald’s employees as they fight for a $15 minimum wage and union. It starts with a rally at Harmon Field at noon.

Then at 1:30 p.m., there is a march and strike at the McDonald’s on Sprint Street.

Buttigieg spent his Sunday in the Lowcountry where he attended services at First Baptist Church of James Island. There, he spoke about the African American vote.

“It is something that was hard-won, that that vote is something that was kept, often through violence, out of black hands for generations, and won only through struggle through blood, and through sweat and through tears, and only won within living memory,” he said.

Joe Biden

Former Vice President Joe Biden is also campaigning in the Lowcountry. On Sunday, he attended services at Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston and says he thinks he’ll do well in the Palmetto State on primary day.

“Well, I think it’s a state that I’m going to do well in. I think, you know, 60% of this vote is African-American vote,” he said. “They have an opportunity to basically choose who the nominee is.”

Biden will participate in the College of Charleston’s bully pulpit series Monday night. That event starts at 7:15 p.m. at the F. Mitchell Johnson Physical Education Center on George Street.

Doors for that event open at 6:45 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Only clear bags will be allowed.

Tom Steyer

Presidential hopeful Tom Steyer will be in Beaufort on Monday where he’ll hold a meet and greet at Hilton Head Island Beach & Tennis Resort.

Special guest Rep. Michael Rivers and members of the faith community will join him for the event, which kicks off at 8:30 a.m. and runs until 10:00 a.m.

He’ll then attend a luncheon event in Beaufort with Rep. Mike Rivers and will later attend the First in the South Dinner at the Charleston Marriott on Lockwood Drive.

On Wednesday, Steyer will host a meet and greet event at Bethel AME Church in Georgetown. That event begins at 6:00 p.m.