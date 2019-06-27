Democratic Debates: Looking ahead to Day 2

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) – Day two of the Democratic Debate is underway. Although the debate itself isn’t until 9 p.m. eastern, candidates are making their way to the debate stage setups and rehearsals. They are also working their way around to different media outlets.

Debating Thursday night:

Sen. Michael Bennet

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

Sen. Kamala Harris

Gov. John Hickenlooper

Sen. Bernie Sanders

Rep. Eric Swalwell

Ms. Marianne Williamson

Mr. Andrew Yang

Day one ended with a few surprises and a few standouts. This is the first debate of this 2020 election cycle and the so-called ‘one-percenters’ – or those not polling high among potential voters – are using this opportunity to stake a claim in the race.

But are the voters plugged in this early? Democratic Former State Representative Sean Shaw, from Tampa, thinks they are.

“I think Democratic voters are. We are very motivated to get someone in the white hours, besides who’s in it,” Shaw said.

After last night’s debate, the candidates put their spin on their performance. New York Mayor Bill De Blasio offered a stinging criticism on more than just the topics.

“I think we gotta talk about some things that are not being talked about. I think that’s what voters want to hear. We also have to talk about this party. This party didn’t stand for something clear in 2016. That’s why we lost,” De Blasio said.

The topics Thursday night will likely mirror what we saw during the first debate. But it’s also likely the conversation will turn towards\ former Vice President Joe Biden, as he is polling higher than most candidates.

Shaw wants to hear more than just attacks.

“I want to hear from the candidates. I want hear their plans on climate change, I want to hear their plans on people of color, the Homestead detention center and what you intend to do about that,” he said.

Meanwhile, the more than 700 press credentialed for the event have begun assembling in the media room, the converted theatre at the Arsht Center.

Click here to watch live at 9PM.