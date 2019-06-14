Democratic president candidates to participate in Charleston forum

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – BET and the Black Economic Alliance will partner for a Democratic Presidential Forum in Charleston this weekend.

This forum will be opened by Congressman James E. Clyburn and moderated by award-winning journalist, Soledad O’Brien on Saturday, June 15th.

The first of its kind forum is expected to feature several top Democratic presidential candidates and will take place at the Charleston Music Hall.

Candidates will discuss policy solutions to improve work, wages, and wealth for Black Americans in the critical early primary state of South Carolina in June.

Senators Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) have confirmed participation.

The forum will air later on the BET Network.