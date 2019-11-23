Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden files for 2020 South Carolina Democratic Primary

Breaking News
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Presidential candidate Joe Biden made his 2020 presidential bid official in South Carolina.

During a visit to a soul food restaurant in Abbeville County, Biden filed his paperwork as a candidate for the 2020 South Carolina Democratic Primary.

Biden believes he will hold on to his lead for the African American vote in the South Carolina into next year.

Biden is the third candidate to officially file in South Carolina.

Pete Buttigieg and Senator Bernie Sanders are the other candidates that have filed in South Carolina.

The filing period closes for candidates on December 4.

