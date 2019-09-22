Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks at church service in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – California senator and 2020 presidential candidate Kamala Harris was back in the Lowcountry.

The senator attended church services this morning at the Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston.

The candidate directed her remarks to the young parishioners in honor of “Youth Day” at the church.

This was Harris’ 10th visit to South Carolina since announcing her candidacy.

The Republican National Committee issued a statement saying: