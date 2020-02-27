Democratic Presidential Candidates speak at CNN Town Hall

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – CNN hosted it’s second Town Hall Wednesday night in Charleston ahead of the Democratic Primary Saturday.

The events were held at Memminger Auditorium and will followed the traditional Town Hall format, where candidates are asked questions by audience members and a moderator.

The schedule was as follows:

Wednesday:

Bloomberg 7:00 p.m.

Biden 8:00 p.m.

Klobuchar 9:00 p.m.

Warren 10:00 p.m.

To stay connected with Hanna Powers, follow her on social media! For Facebook click here, for Twitter click here, and for Instagram click here.