CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Democratic presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson will embark on a five-day campaign tour across the Palmetto State next month.

Williamson, who last ran for president in 2020, will meet with supporters, community leaders, and students at various private and public events as she swings through the state Dec. 1-5.

Her five-day tour begins with a campaign lunch in Mount Pleasant on Friday afternoon before meeting supporters at Buxton Books on King Street later in the evening.

She’ll then make stops in Beaufort, Myrtle Beach, Columbia, and Clemson in the following days.

“Williamson’s campaign exists to help harness the political voices of millions of people throughout this country already forming a chorus of change. Americans are ready to disrupt the corruption that has led to such a dangerous place for both people and planet, and put America on the path to a season of repair,” her campaign said in a press release.

She participated in the College of Charleston’s Bully Pulpit Series for a second time back in late August, speaking with students, faculty, and staff at the downtown Charleston campus.

Williamson will face two other Democrats during the South Carolina primary on February 3, 2024, including President Joe Biden and Minnesota Congressman Dean Phillips.