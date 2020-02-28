Guide to the 2020 Democratic presidential primary

What you need to know before heading to the polls

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Democratic primary will be held on Saturday, February 29th.

Polls will be open across the state from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Anyone who is in line by 7:00 p.m. will be allowed to cast a vote. South Carolina does have an open primary, which means all registered voters can vote in Saturday’s primary election.

You can check your voter registration, find your polling place and view a sample ballot on the SC Election Commission’s website here. Absentee ballots must be returned to county elections offices by 7 p.m. on Saturday

Voters will be asked to show a form of photo identification at their polling place. SC Votes says this includes:

S.C. Driver’s License

ID card issued by the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles Includes the S.C. Concealed Weapons Permit

S.C. Voter Registration Card with Photo

Federal Military ID Includes the VA Benefits Card

US Passport Includes the US Passport Card



Live election results can be found by clicking or tapping here once polls close on Saturday.

Meet the Candidates

If you are still not sure which candidate aligns best with your ideals, we’ve got you covered. You can take our quick candidate match quiz, and you can read our candidate guide for a slightly more in-depth look.

We want to emphasize that this is by no means a comprehensive analysis of the issues, or the candidates. Instead, it is a to the point list of some issues important to S.C. voters, and where each of the major candidates stand. We identified ‘major candidates’ as those who qualified for the most recent debate AND are on the S.C. ballot.

To find out more about each candidate, we encourage everyone to visit the campaign websites.

Who is running?

Former VP Joe Biden

Sen. Bernie Sanders

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Tom Steyer

U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is also in the running. Deval Patrick, Andrew Yang, John K. Delaney, Michael Bennett, and Sen. Cory Booker will appear on the ballot but have withdrawn from the race. Write-ins are not allowed in primaries.

The SC Republican Party voted to forgo the 2020 GOP Presidential Preference Primary, saying the decision will save South Carolina taxpayers over $1.2 million.

1.) Healthcare:

Biden:

Expand on Affordable Care Act

Offer public option to those who want it

Allow people to keep private insurance if they want it

Buttigieg:

Medicare for all who want it

Public option could create a “glide path” to Medicare for all because if the public option functions as it should, everyone will eventually choose to move over.

Klobuchar:

Expand on existing plan, like Medicare or Medicaid

Expanding on an option that is already in place is more realistic and could set a path to universal healthcare in motion

Sanders:

Medicare for All

Relatively short transition period

Would end private insurance but would not reduce quality of health care.

Has multiple proposals for funding, many of which have been criticized as they would require tax raises on middle-class Americans

Steyer:

Improve public option so that it serves as a competitor for private insurance and drives costs down

Warren:

Medicare for All

Transition over a matter of years

Funding would not raise taxes on middle-class Americans

2.) Climate

Biden:

Continue using nuclear energy, but study it and improve it

Net-zero emissions by 2050

Invest $1.7 trillion in clean energy over 10 years

Buttigieg:

Continue using nuclear energy for the short to medium term

Net-zero emissions by 2050

Invest over $1 trillion in clean energy over 10 years

Klobuchar:

Continue using nuclear energy, but focus on developing and improving homegrown renewable energy sources

Net-zero emissions by 2050

Invest $1 trillion in energy infrastructure

Sanders:

Stop nuclear energy

Net-zero emissions by 2050

Invest $16.3 trillion over 10 years

Steyer:

Current cost benefit analysis doesn’t support continued use of nuclear energy. There are safer and less costly options.

Net-zero emissions by 2045

Invest $2 trillion over 10 years

Warren:

Not going to build any new nuclear power plants, but not going to immediately stop using existing plants. Nuclear power should be phased out and replaced with other sources of renewable, clean energy

Net-zero emissions by 2030

Invest over $3 trillion over 10 years

3.) Gun Control:

Biden:

Supports assault weapons ban

Supports universal background checks

Supports closing the “Charleston Loophole”

Raising minimum age/ wait time: Unclear

Buttigieg:

Supports assault weapons ban

Supports universal background checks

Supports closing the “Charleston Loophole”

Raising minimum age/ wait time: No

Klobuchar:

Supports assault weapons ban

Supports universal background checks

Supports closing the “Charleston Loophole”

Raising minimum age/ wait time: Yes Minimum age 21 Wait time 10 days



Sanders:

Supports assault weapons ban

Supports universal background checks

Supports closing the “Charleston Loophole”

Raising minimum age/ wait time: Yes Minimum age: 21 Wait time: unclear, but background check should be complete at the very least



Steyer:

Supports assault weapons ban

Supports universal background checks

Supports closing the “Charleston Loophole”

Raising minimum age/ wait time: Yes Minimum age: 21 Wait time: 10 days



Warren:

Supports assault weapons ban

Supports universal background checks

Supports closing the “Charleston Loophole”

Raising minimum age/ wait time: Yes Minimum age: 21 Wait time: One week



4.) Immigration:

Biden:

Keep illegal border crossing a criminal offense, but ensure that immigration law is enforced humanely

Increase legal immigration levels

Buttigieg:

Decriminalize illegal border crossing Make civil, not criminal, offense Except for repeat offenders or those who commit fraud or put Americans at risk

Increase legal immigration levels



Klobuchar:

Keep illegal border crossing criminal offense, but immediately end family separation Change enforcement priorities to focus on those who are real threats

Increase legal immigration levels

Sanders:

Decriminalize illegal border crossing

Unclear on whether he would raise/maintain/lower status of legal immigration levels

Steyer:

Decriminalize illegal border crossing

Unclear on whether he would raise/maintain/lower status of legal immigration levels

Warren:

Decriminalize illegal border crossing

Increase legal immigration levels

What is South Carolina’s new voting system and how does it work?

South Carolina has been using the ExpressVote ballot-marking system in all elections since October 1, 2019.

After checking in at your polling place, you will be given a blank ballot and be directed to an ExpressVote where you insert the ballot and begin making your selections on a touchscreen.

Making selections on the touchscreen is very similar to making selections on the old voting system. After making your selections, you will do a final review then print your ballot. To cast your vote, you will be directed to a ballot scanner. Review the selections on your printed ballot and insert it into the scanner.

The scanner tabulates the votes on your ballot and feeds the ballot into a locked ballot box. The paper ballots are then used to verify and audit election results.

Issues at the polls?

General complaints regarding the election should be addressed to your county board of voter registration and elections.