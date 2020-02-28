Guide to the 2020 Democratic presidential primary

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Democratic primary will be held on Saturday, February 29th.
Polls will be open across the state from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Anyone who is in line by 7:00 p.m. will be allowed to cast a vote. South Carolina does have an open primary, which means all registered voters can vote in Saturday’s primary election.
You can check your voter registration, find your polling place and view a sample ballot on the SC Election Commission’s website here. Absentee ballots must be returned to county elections offices by 7 p.m. on Saturday
Voters will be asked to show a form of photo identification at their polling place. SC Votes says this includes:
- S.C. Driver’s License
- ID card issued by the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles
- Includes the S.C. Concealed Weapons Permit
- S.C. Voter Registration Card with Photo
- Federal Military ID
- Includes the VA Benefits Card
- US Passport
- Includes the US Passport Card
Live election results can be found by clicking or tapping here once polls close on Saturday.
Meet the Candidates
If you are still not sure which candidate aligns best with your ideals, we’ve got you covered. You can take our quick candidate match quiz, and you can read our candidate guide for a slightly more in-depth look.
We want to emphasize that this is by no means a comprehensive analysis of the issues, or the candidates. Instead, it is a to the point list of some issues important to S.C. voters, and where each of the major candidates stand. We identified ‘major candidates’ as those who qualified for the most recent debate AND are on the S.C. ballot.
To find out more about each candidate, we encourage everyone to visit the campaign websites.
Who is running?
U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is also in the running. Deval Patrick, Andrew Yang, John K. Delaney, Michael Bennett, and Sen. Cory Booker will appear on the ballot but have withdrawn from the race. Write-ins are not allowed in primaries.
The SC Republican Party voted to forgo the 2020 GOP Presidential Preference Primary, saying the decision will save South Carolina taxpayers over $1.2 million.
1.) Healthcare:
Biden:
- Expand on Affordable Care Act
- Offer public option to those who want it
- Allow people to keep private insurance if they want it
Buttigieg:
- Medicare for all who want it
- Public option could create a “glide path” to Medicare for all because if the public option functions as it should, everyone will eventually choose to move over.
Klobuchar:
- Expand on existing plan, like Medicare or Medicaid
- Expanding on an option that is already in place is more realistic and could set a path to universal healthcare in motion
Sanders:
- Medicare for All
- Relatively short transition period
- Would end private insurance but would not reduce quality of health care.
- Has multiple proposals for funding, many of which have been criticized as they would require tax raises on middle-class Americans
Steyer:
- Improve public option so that it serves as a competitor for private insurance and drives costs down
Warren:
- Medicare for All
- Transition over a matter of years
- Funding would not raise taxes on middle-class Americans
2.) Climate
Biden:
- Continue using nuclear energy, but study it and improve it
- Net-zero emissions by 2050
- Invest $1.7 trillion in clean energy over 10 years
Buttigieg:
- Continue using nuclear energy for the short to medium term
- Net-zero emissions by 2050
- Invest over $1 trillion in clean energy over 10 years
Klobuchar:
- Continue using nuclear energy, but focus on developing and improving homegrown renewable energy sources
- Net-zero emissions by 2050
- Invest $1 trillion in energy infrastructure
Sanders:
- Stop nuclear energy
- Net-zero emissions by 2050
- Invest $16.3 trillion over 10 years
Steyer:
- Current cost benefit analysis doesn’t support continued use of nuclear energy. There are safer and less costly options.
- Net-zero emissions by 2045
- Invest $2 trillion over 10 years
Warren:
- Not going to build any new nuclear power plants, but not going to immediately stop using existing plants. Nuclear power should be phased out and replaced with other sources of renewable, clean energy
- Net-zero emissions by 2030
- Invest over $3 trillion over 10 years
3.) Gun Control:
Biden:
- Supports assault weapons ban
- Supports universal background checks
- Supports closing the “Charleston Loophole”
- Raising minimum age/ wait time: Unclear
Buttigieg:
- Supports assault weapons ban
- Supports universal background checks
- Supports closing the “Charleston Loophole”
- Raising minimum age/ wait time: No
Klobuchar:
- Supports assault weapons ban
- Supports universal background checks
- Supports closing the “Charleston Loophole”
- Raising minimum age/ wait time: Yes
- Minimum age 21
- Wait time 10 days
Sanders:
- Supports assault weapons ban
- Supports universal background checks
- Supports closing the “Charleston Loophole”
- Raising minimum age/ wait time: Yes
- Minimum age: 21
- Wait time: unclear, but background check should be complete at the very least
Steyer:
- Supports assault weapons ban
- Supports universal background checks
- Supports closing the “Charleston Loophole”
- Raising minimum age/ wait time: Yes
- Minimum age: 21
- Wait time: 10 days
Warren:
- Supports assault weapons ban
- Supports universal background checks
- Supports closing the “Charleston Loophole”
- Raising minimum age/ wait time: Yes
- Minimum age: 21
- Wait time: One week
4.) Immigration:
Biden:
- Keep illegal border crossing a criminal offense, but ensure that immigration law is enforced humanely
- Increase legal immigration levels
Buttigieg:
- Decriminalize illegal border crossing
- Make civil, not criminal, offense
- Except for repeat offenders or those who commit fraud or put Americans at risk
- Increase legal immigration levels
Klobuchar:
- Keep illegal border crossing criminal offense,
but immediately end family separation
- Change enforcement priorities to focus on those who are real threats
- Increase legal immigration levels
Sanders:
- Decriminalize illegal border crossing
- Unclear on whether he would raise/maintain/lower status of legal immigration levels
Steyer:
- Decriminalize illegal border crossing
- Unclear on whether he would raise/maintain/lower status of legal immigration levels
Warren:
- Decriminalize illegal border crossing
- Increase legal immigration levels
What is South Carolina’s new voting system and how does it work?
South Carolina has been using the ExpressVote ballot-marking system in all elections since October 1, 2019.
After checking in at your polling place, you will be given a blank ballot and be directed to an ExpressVote where you insert the ballot and begin making your selections on a touchscreen.
Making selections on the touchscreen is very similar to making selections on the old voting system. After making your selections, you will do a final review then print your ballot. To cast your vote, you will be directed to a ballot scanner. Review the selections on your printed ballot and insert it into the scanner.
The scanner tabulates the votes on your ballot and feeds the ballot into a locked ballot box. The paper ballots are then used to verify and audit election results.
Issues at the polls?
General complaints regarding the election should be addressed to your county board of voter registration and elections.