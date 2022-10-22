NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Democratic leaders from across the state joined for a rally in North Charleston Saturday afternoon.

According to the Charleston County Democratic Party, the organization hosted its annual Blue Jamboree Saturday at the Jenkins Youth and Family Village.

CCDS calls the event one of the “biggest and bluest rallies in the state.”

The event featured speakers, live music, and food trucks.

The rally saw the following speakers: