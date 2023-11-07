CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Democratic State Rep. Deon Tedder is projected to defeat Republican Rosa Kay to win a seat in the South Carolina Senate representing District 42.

Unofficial results from the South Carolina Election Commission show Tedder with 82 percent over Kay’s 18 percent.

The special election comes after former State Senator Marlon Kimpson left the office nearly a year early for a role in President Joe Biden’s administration serving on the Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations.

Tedder earned the Democratic nomination after narrowly defeating State Rep. Wendell Gilliard in a Sept. 19 primary runoff.

The district includes portions of Charleston and Dorchester counties.