MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD/WBTW) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will visit the Lowcountry and Grand Strand on Friday to campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, according to his campaign.

DeSantis’ first stop will be at Saltwater Cowboys in Mount Pleasant. He will be speaking during a “Never Back Down” meet-and-greet event from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.

You can reserve your tickets online by clicking here. Doors open at 8:30 a.m.

After that, DeSantis will travel to VFW Post 10420 in Murrells Inlet. The event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

He then plans to travel north to Ground Zero in Myrtle Beach for a 2:30 p.m. event.

Doors for the Murrells Inlet event will open at 10:45 a.m., and the program is scheduled to begin at 11:45 a.m. Click here to reserve tickets for the event.

Doors for the Myrtle Beach event will open at 1:30 p.m., and the program is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. Click here to reserve tickets for the event.

DeSantis is also scheduled to make stops in Anderson and Rock Hill in the Upstate on Thursday.

DeSantis is joined in the GOP race by former President Donald Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, political newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgram.