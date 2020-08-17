DNC Preview: Excerpt from Michelle Obama’s speech

MILWAUKEE, W.I. (WCBD) – With the start of the 2020 Democratic National Convention (DNC) just hours away, the DNC has released an excerpt of one of the most anticipated speeches of Monday night, that of former First Lady Michelle Obama.

In the speech, which will be delivered virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Obama highlights her personal relationship with Joe Biden, who served as vice president under her husband, then President Barack Obama.

Obama says that she knows Joe, and that he is “a profoundly decent man guided by faith.” She goes on to imply that the public knows Joe too, saying he has “lived a life that the rest of us can recognize.”

In addition to his personal qualities, Obama says that Biden was a good vice president, and knows how to guide the country to success in the economic, political, and public health sectors.

Obama will join many other speakers, including House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC), to give remarks during opening night.