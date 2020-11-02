Doctors give tips to stay safe while voting during the pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Doctors say there are three things you can do to lower your risk of contracting COVID-19 when voting in person.

They include maintaining two arms length away from others to social distance, wearing your mask at all times, and bringing your own pen for when you sign in.

“Think about going at an offbeat time like mid-morning, go online ahead of time if you have online access so you look at a sample ballot and you know what it looks like, you’ve got in your mind how you want to choose to minimize your time in the polling place and the voting booth,” said Dr. Gerald Harmon, Tidelands Health.

Doctors say that if you are having trouble controlling your feelings and stress levels, to seek help.

Most therapists are offering in-person and virtual appoints during the pandemic.