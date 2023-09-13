SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Former president Donald Trump will be in the Lowcountry later this month.

Trump, who is the frontrunner among fellow Republicans in the 2024 race for the White House, will deliver remarks at Sportsman Boats in Summerville, according to his campaign website.

The event will take place during the afternoon of Monday, September 25. Doors are expected to open at noon with the former president slated to speak at 3 p.m.

Trump served as the keynote speaker for the S.C. Republican Party’s annual Silver Elephant fundraiser in August, just days after pleading not guilty to charges alleging he conspired to defraud the government and sought to overturn the results of the 2020 election.