Dorchester Co. implementing new equipment and check in systems to ensure voter safety this election

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Although voting does look a little bit different due to the global pandemic, there are some other changes taking place that you will notice if you have not voted since 2016 or 2018.

Dorchester County has new equipment and a new check in system for voting this year.

Todd Billman, the Executive Director for Dorchester County Voter Registration and Elections says he hopes the new technology will help to streamline the process.

Bringing CDC precautions into the mix, all poll workers are required to wear masks and voters are strongly encouraged to wear their masks too.

“Most people are following those guidelines without having to enforce them,” said Todd Billman, Executive Director for Dorchester County Voter Registration and Elections. “We will have extra masks, we’ll have q-tips so that people don’t have to touch the screen if they don’t want to and we’re doing everything we can to protect the voters.”

Billman says there are about 450 poll workers manning the satellite locations and they have all been trained to ensure voter safety.