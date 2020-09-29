Dorchester County announces locations for in-person absentee voting

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – If you are looking to avoid long lines on Election Day and want to skip the vote-by-mail option, there will be four in-person absentee satellite offices opening across Dorchester County next month.

County election officials remind voters they will need to re-register if they have changed counties or moved since the last election. You can confirm your registration information is current by visiting scvotes.org and clicking on Check My Registration.

Residents will be able to vote absentee in-person beginning Monday, October 5 through November 2 at the Dorchester County Clemson Extension Office located at 201 Johnston Street in St. George.

Absentee voting there will only be available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Additionally, the Dorchester County Voter Registration and Elections Office will also be open on Saturday, October 31 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for in-person absentee voting.

Residents can also vote absentee in-person at the Rollins Edwards Community Center located at 301 N. Hickory St. in Summerville, beginning Monday, October 19 through Friday, October 30, between 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

In North Charleston, voters can stop by the Wescott Park Community Center located at 9006 Dorchester Road in North Charleston, beginning October 19 through October 30 between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Those who wish to vote absentee by mail can request an application by sending a request to the Voter Registration Office, 201 Johnston Street, St. George, SC 29477, in-person at the Voter Registration Office in St. George, by phone at (843) 563-0132, by fax at (843) 563-0186, by email to vote@dorchestercountysc.gov or online at scvotes.gov.

The deadline to return the application by mail is Saturday, October 24. The deadline to return the application in-person is 5:00 PM on Friday, October 30.

“Voters are advised to request by-mail ballots as soon as possible as there is no guarantee that a ballot mailed on October 30 will be received by the voter and returned to the Election Commission by election day,” county officials said in a news release Tuesday.

All ballots must be received by the Election Commission no later than 7:00 PM on Election Day.

It’s also important to note, if you request an absentee by mail ballot, you cannot later decide to vote in-person. You must return that mail-in ballot.