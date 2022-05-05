SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Candidates who are running in South Carolina’s First Congressional District race are expected to attend a forum in Dorchester County next week.

The Dorchester County Republican Party announced on Thursday it will host forums for the Congressional candidates and those vying for State Superintendent of Education.

“Our country faces a pivotal choice in November. It is imperative we nominate candidates up and down the ballot who will deliver on a positive conservative agenda that will move our state and country toward greater days in the future,” said Dorchester County Republican Party Chairman Steven Wright.

Wright said the forum will allow voters to hear directly from candidates as they share a vision for their respective offices.

The forum will take place Thursday, May 12 at the Summerville County Club.