MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Democratic candidate for South Carolina’s First Congressional District, Dr. Annie Andrews, cast her ballot Tuesday in Mt. Pleasant.

Shortly after, Dr. Andrews spoke with News 2 and reiterated what she believes are some of the most pressing issues in the state and country and how she plans to make changes if elected.

“I want to go to Washington D.C., serve three terms, and solve problems,” said Dr. Andrews. “We absolutely need more problem solvers. Every election we say this is the most important election of our lifetime but I truly believe this is with what happened this summer with Roe falling, we have to restore women’s reproductive freedom, and with what happened on January 6th, we have to protect our democracy.”

Dr. Andrews says she wants to restore and protect women’s reproductive freedoms, curb gun violence, and work to address inflation among other goals.

“I think we have to be really honest with ourselves about the sources of inflation. This is a global problem, not a uniquely American problem. It didn’t happen overnight, we’re not going to solve it in one day. I think Republicans are trying to say that if they get elected, they have this magic secret plan to address inflation but that’s just not the case,” said Dr. Andrews.

A response from Representative Nancy Mace‘s campaign team says the following.

“It’s as simple as this: a vote for Annie Andrews is a vote for more inflation from Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi’s policies. A vote for Nancy Mace means voters know runaway deficit spending is fueling inflation, and we need people like Nancy Mace to flip the House and put an end to these disastrous spending policies.” Austin McCubbin, Campaign Manager for Nancy Mace

Dr. Andrews says seeing her name on the ballot gave her a surge of excitement and she feels good about her chances on election day.