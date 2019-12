RAVENEL, S.C. (WCBD) – Dr. Jill Biden will be making a visit to the Lowcountry.

She will be at the Wide Awake Coffee and Ice Cream Shop in Ravenel.

The doors will open at 12:00 PM and the event starts at 12:30 PM.

Dr. Biden will speak with voters ahead of South Carolina’s “First in the South” Primary.