Dr. Jill Biden speaks to Lowcountry voters ahead of the South Carolina Primary

RAVENEL, S.C. (WCBD) – Dr. Jill Biden, former Second Lady and wife of democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden, visited the Lowcountry today.

Dr. Biden met with locals at the Wide Awake Coffee and Ice Cream Shop in Ravenel to campaign for former Vice President Biden’s democratic primary nomination.

She talked with constituents about her husband’s vision for the future and their plan to achieve it.

News 2 spoke with Dr. Biden following the event. She told us that some of her husband’s most important qualities are his empathy, resilience, and strength.

Former Vice President Biden will be in the Lowcountry for a democratic debate on February 25, just days before the South Carolina primary on February 29.