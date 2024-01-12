CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Two candidates from the Lowcountry are vying to fill a seat left vacant in the South Carolina House.

Community advocate Eduardo Curry II and former Charleston County judge Tiffany Spann-Wilder, both Democrats, are running to represent District 109. The district covers portions of Charleston and Dorchester counties.

The seat was left open after then-Rep. Deon Tedder won a special run-off election to fill State Senate District 42 in November.

The special election primary will be held on Jan. 30. Early voting for the primary race begins on Tuesday, Jan. 16, and ends on Jan. 26.

Any registered voter in the district can visit an early voting location in their county and vote like they would by going to the polls on Election Day. Polling locations are open from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. on weekdays.

Dorchester County constituents can visit Christ Community Lutheran Church at 8315 Dorchester Road in North Charleston to cast a primary ballot.

Charleston County constituents can cast their ballots early by visiting the Charleston County Board of Voter Registration & Elections Headquarters at 4340 Corporate Road in North Charleston.

No Republicans have filed for the special election, which will be held on April 2.