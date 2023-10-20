CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The outcomes of more than 200 local elections across South Carolina will be decided in a few weeks, but voters don’t have to wait until Election Day to cast their ballots.

Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill into law in May 2022 that replaces in-person absentee voting with an early in-person voting period for the two weeks leading up to election days.

Any voter can visit an early-voting location in their county and vote the same way they would by going to the polls on Election Day.

The early voting period for the Nov. 7 election is Oct. 23 through Nov. 3 from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Early voting is available every day expect Sundays.

Counties are required to have at least one polling place open. Some smaller counties will have multiple locations, while some larger counties have one site at the county election office.

Here is where you can vote early in the Lowcountry, by county:

Berkeley County

County Voter Registration and Elections Office – 1003 US Highway 52 (Moncks Corner)

– 1003 US Highway 52 (Moncks Corner) Daniel Island Library– 2301 Daniel Island Drive (Daniel Island)

Charleston County

Charleston County Board of Voter Registration and Elections Headquarters – 4340 Corporate Rd. (North Charleston)

– 4340 Corporate Rd. (North Charleston) Downtown Main Library – 68 Calhoun St. (Downtown Charleston)

– 68 Calhoun St. (Downtown Charleston) Mt. Pleasant Seacoast Church – 750 Long Point Rd. (Mount Pleasant)

– 750 Long Point Rd. (Mount Pleasant) West Ashley Seacoast Church– 2049 Savannah Hwy (Charleston)

Colleton County

County Voter Registration and Elections Office– 2471 Jefferies Highway (Walterboro)

Dorchester County

Christ Community Lutheran Church – 8315 Dorchester Road (North Charleston)

– 8315 Dorchester Road (North Charleston) Rollins Edwards Community Center – 301 N. Hickory Street (Summerville)

– 301 N. Hickory Street (Summerville) St. George Civic Center – 303 Ridge Street

– 303 Ridge Street Trident Technical College Dorchester Campus – 10055 Dorchester Road (Summerville)

– 10055 Dorchester Road (Summerville) Wescott Park– 9006 Dorchester Road (North Charleston)

Georgetown County

County Voter Registration and Elections Office– 303 N. Hazard Street (Georgetown)

Orangeburg County

Orangeburg County Voter Registration & Election Office– 1475 Amelia Street (Orangeburg)

Williamsburg County

Williamsburg County Board of Voter Registration & Election– 126 S. Jackson Street (Kingstree)

Editor’s Note: This list may be updated if locations are added or changed.