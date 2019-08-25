“Educators for Kamala” launches in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The state presidential campaign for Senator Kamala Harris, “Educators for Kamala”, kicked off in North Charleston.

Teachers, school administrators, and support staff formed a coalition to raise awareness for teacher salaries and attrition rates.

Sariah McCall, a former South Carolina teacher whose letter of resignation went viral earlier this year, headlined the launch.

Harris’ South Carolina campaign was also in Columbia as part of the state’s Black Pride Cultural Arts and Wellness Festival.