Election 2020: What is and is not allowed at the polls

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As voters cast in-person ballots at the polls on Tuesday, awareness of acceptable polling conduct is key to a safe and fair 2020 election.

We are breaking down the legality surrounding some anticipated polling place activities, and what voters should do if they think rules are being violated.

Voter intimidation:

According to the SC Code of Laws, threatening, intimidating, or abusing voters is prohibited.

SC Code Section 7-25-80, “a person who, at any of the elections, general, special, or primary, in any city, town, ward, or polling precinct, threatens, mistreats, or abuses a voter with a view to control or intimidate him in the free exercise of his right of suffrage, is guilty of a felony and, upon conviction, must be fined in the discretion of the court or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both.”

Voter intimidation is also prohibited by federal law, which states that “no person…shall intimidate, threaten, coerce…any other person for the purpose of interfering with the right of [that] person to vote or to vote as he may choose.”

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) describes some of the most common types of voter intimidation as:

Aggressively questioning voters about their citizenship, criminal record, or other qualifications to vote , in a manner intended to interfere with the voters’ rights

Falsely presenting oneself as an elections official

•Spreading false information about voter requirements, such as an ability to speak English, or the need to present certain types of photo identification (in states with no such requirement)

Displaying false or misleading signs about voter fraud and the related criminal penalties

Other harassment, particularly toward non-English speakers and voters of color

Campaigning:

According to scvotes.gov, some in-person campaigning outside of polling places is allowed:

“It is permissible for a candidate to be stationed outside the polling place but within the above stated 200 feet area, greet voters and solicit votes, provided there are no complaints by voters to the managers regarding this activity, or as long as in the managers judgment there is no disruption of the orderly election process.”

However, campaigning within the polling place is prohibited.

Visual displays at the polls are limited to at least 200 feet from the entrance to the polling area. Candidates can “wear a badge no larger than 4 ¼ in. x 4 ¼ in. within 200 feet of the entrance to the polling place.” The badge can display the candidate’s name and desired office, but it must be taken off when the candidate enters the polling place.

Solutions:

If you see something that you believe is in violation of the rules, you should alert a poll watcher and your local election office. You can also call the Election Protection Hotline at 1-866-OUR-VOTE or 1-888-VE-Y-VOTA, or call the US Department of Justice Voting Rights Hotline at 800-253-3931.