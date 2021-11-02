ELECTION DAY: Polls open for municipal elections across the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Voters across the Lowcountry will head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballot in several municipal elections.
While most of these elections are considered small in scale, they carry a lot of weight in determining what happens around you and how it will affect daily life – from what projects your tax money will fund to what ordinances are put into place, and how critical infrastructure is maintained.
Not sure who is running? Click here to see a list of candidates and races near you.
When can I vote?
Polls open at 7:00 a.m. and stay open until 7:00 p.m. in South Carolina. Remember: if you are in line at 7:00 p.m., you can still cast a ballot even after polls officially close. Make sure you stay in line.
How do I find my polling place?
You can verify your precinct and find out your polling location by visiting scvotes.gov and selecting “Find my Polling Place.” Polling places will be open 7 AM to 7 PM on Election Day. Anyone in line by 7 PM will be allowed to vote.
Will I need a photo ID to vote?
Yes! When voting in person, you will be asked to show one of the following at your polling place:
- SC Driver’s License
- SC Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card
- SC Voter Registration Card with Photo
- Federal Military ID
- US Passport
Can I still register to vote?
Unfortunately, no. South Carolina law requires voters to register at least 30 days prior to Election Day.
How do I know who won?
News 2 will update election results, in real-time, on our website (here) and on the air Tuesday night after polls close.