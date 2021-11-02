ELECTION DAY: Polls open for municipal elections across the Lowcountry

Your Local Election HQ

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Voters across the Lowcountry will head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballot in several municipal elections.

While most of these elections are considered small in scale, they carry a lot of weight in determining what happens around you and how it will affect daily life – from what projects your tax money will fund to what ordinances are put into place, and how critical infrastructure is maintained.

Not sure who is running? Click here to see a list of candidates and races near you.

When can I vote?

Polls open at 7:00 a.m. and stay open until 7:00 p.m. in South Carolina. Remember: if you are in line at 7:00 p.m., you can still cast a ballot even after polls officially close. Make sure you stay in line.

How do I find my polling place?

You can verify your precinct and find out your polling location by visiting scvotes.gov and selecting “Find my Polling Place.” Polling places will be open 7 AM to 7 PM on Election Day. Anyone in line by 7 PM will be allowed to vote.

Will I need a photo ID to vote?

Yes! When voting in person, you will be asked to show one of the following at your polling place:

  • SC Driver’s License
  • SC Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card
  • SC Voter Registration Card with Photo
  • Federal Military ID
  • US Passport

Can I still register to vote?

Unfortunately, no. South Carolina law requires voters to register at least 30 days prior to Election Day.

How do I know who won?

News 2 will update election results, in real-time, on our website (here) and on the air Tuesday night after polls close.

