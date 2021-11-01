Election Day: Who is on the ballot where I live?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Municipal elections will take place across the Lowcountry on Tuesday. Voters will head to the polls and cast their ballots, deciding who they want to lead them in several mayoral and council races.

While most of these elections are considered small in scale, they carry a lot of weight in determining what happens around you and how it will affect daily life – from what projects your tax money will fund to what ordinances are put into place, and how critical infrastructure is maintained.

Here’s a look at some of the races scheduled where you live:

CHARLESTON COUNTY

CHARLESTON

City of Charleston Council 4

Robert Mitchell

Tim Weber

City of Charleston Council 10

Stephen Bowden

Harry Griffin

City of Charleston Council 12

Carol Jackson

Caroline Parker

Candidates are running unopposed in City Council races 2, 6, and 8.

The City of Charleston Commissioner of Public Works is also running unopposed.

AWENDAW

Mayoral candidate Mariam Green is running unopposed

Town of Awendaw Council

Darrell Ketchens

Bryan McNeal Jr.

ISLE OF PALMS

Isle of Palms Mayor

Ryan Buckhannon

Joshua Hooser

Phillip Pounds

City of Isle of Palms Council

Jan Anderson

John Bogosian

Edwin Boyle

Nadine Deif

Blair Hahn

Katie Miars

Alex Skatell

Bryan Stevens

Andrew Vega

Isle of Palms Water and Sewer Commissioner

Robert Hooper

Jay Leigh

LINCOLNVILLE

Town of Lincolnville Mayor

Tyrone Aiken

Enoch Dickerson III

Charles Duberry

Town of Lincolnville Council

Karla Locklear

Emanuel Prince

Leland Shannon

Betty Weldon

TOWN OF MCCLELLANVILLE

Mayoral candidate in the Town of McClellanville race is running unopposed

Town of McClellanville Council

Aaron Baldwin

Chris Bates

Robert Gannon

Jim Scott

MOUNT PLEASANT

Town of Mount Pleasant Mayor

Will Haynie

Kathy Landing

Brandon Armstrong

Town of Mount Pleasant Council

Kevin Andrus

Jason Daley

Gary Davis

Lee Dittrich

John Iacofano

Myra Jones

Carl Ritchie

Gary Santos

Shari Sebuck

G M Whitley

Robert Yarbrough

Town of Mount Pleasant Waterworks

Mac Jenkinson

Diane Lauritsen

John Wright

RAVENEL

Town of Ravenel Council

LaJuanda Brown

Robert Cochran

Donald Donkle

Harold Buck Dukes Jr.

Bryan Muckenfuss Sr.

Cora Lee Singleton

Terry Wilkinson

ROCKVILLE

Mayoral candidate in the Town of Rockville race is running unopposed

Town of Rockville Council

David Lee Dunn

Henry Holst Sr.

Judith Suggs

Frank Thornhill

SEABROOK ISLAND

Mayoral candidate in the Town of Seabrook Island race is running unopposed

Town of Seabrook Island Council

Jeri Frank

Patricia Fox

Barry Goldwater

Dan Kortvelesy

Sharon Welch

DORCHESTER COUNTY

SUMMERVILLE

Town of Summerville Commissioner of Public Works

Joseph McDonald

Stephen Mueller

Town of Summerville Council 1

Aaron Brown

Don Johnson

Town of Summerville Council 3 candidate is running unopposed

Town of Summerville Council 5 candidate is running unopposed

ST. GEORGE

Town of St. George Council 2

Tommy Rickborn

Margie Ladson

Town of St. George Council 4 candidate is running unopposed

Town of St. George Council 6 candidate is running unopposed

RIDGEVILLE

Candidate running for Town of Ridgeville Mayor is running unopposed

Town of Ridgeville Council

Pfaehler Grant

Lorraine Grant

HARLEYVILLE

Town of Harleyville Council

Susan Bishop

Brenda Davis

REEVESVILLE

Town of Reevesville Council

Charlie Moorer

Perry Chinners

BERKELEY COUNTY

JAMESTOWN

Mayoral candidate in the for Town of Jamestown Mayor race is running unopposed

Town of Jamestown Council

Jimmie Callum

Jean Guerry

MONCKS CORNER

Town of Moncks Corner Commissioner of Public Works

Christopher Harrison

Billy Ott

Town of Moncks Corner Council

Chad Sweatman

DeWayne Kitts

Glenn Pipkin Jr.

James Bryan Ware III

Charlotte Cruppenink

Honest Thompson

Jaquetta Middleton

GEORGETOWN COUNTY

GEORGETOWN

City of Georgetown Mayor

Jason Collins

Carol Jayroe

Brandon Barber

City of Georgetown Council

Jonathan Angner

Jimmy Morris

Jim Clements

Tupelo Humes

Ronald McInnis

Dennzon Winley

ANDREWS

Town of Andrews Council

Angela Anderson

Eddie Lee

Robert Ulrich

PAWLEYS ISLAND

Candidate running for Pawleys Island Mayor is running unopposed

Town of Pawleys Island Council

Robert Carter Sr.

Guerry Green

Rocky Holliday

Sarah Zimmerman

COLLETON COUNTY

COTTAGEVILLE

Town of Cottageville Council

Elizabeth Green

Jay McGrew

Walter Williams Jr.

LODGE

Town of Lodge Mayor

Larry Carter

Richard Smith

Town of Lodge Council

Brenda Connelly

E Richard Ryan

Rose Varnadoe

Christy Terry

SMOAKS

Town of Smoaks Council

James Avant Jr.

William Barnes

EDISTO BEACH

Town of Edisto Beach Mayor candidate is running unopposed in this race

Town of Edisto Beach Council

James Watts II

Robert Renner

WALTERBORO

City of Walterboro Mayor

Bill Young

Chrissy Johnson

Alex Cavazzori

City of Walterboro Council

Carl Brown

Greg Pryor

James Broderick

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY

STUCKEY

Town of Stuckey Mayor candidate is running unopposed

Town of Stuckey Council

John Brown

James Mitchell

KINGSTREE

Town of Kingstree Council 5 candidate is running unopposed

You can learn more about elections where you live, and download a sample ballot by visiting scvotes.org.