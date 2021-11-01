Election Day: Who is on the ballot where I live?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Municipal elections will take place across the Lowcountry on Tuesday. Voters will head to the polls and cast their ballots, deciding who they want to lead them in several mayoral and council races.

While most of these elections are considered small in scale, they carry a lot of weight in determining what happens around you and how it will affect daily life – from what projects your tax money will fund to what ordinances are put into place, and how critical infrastructure is maintained.

Here’s a look at some of the races scheduled where you live:

CHARLESTON COUNTY

CHARLESTON

City of Charleston Council 4

Robert Mitchell
Tim Weber

City of Charleston Council 10

Stephen Bowden
Harry Griffin

City of Charleston Council 12

Carol Jackson
Caroline Parker

Candidates are running unopposed in City Council races 2, 6, and 8.

The City of Charleston Commissioner of Public Works is also running unopposed.

AWENDAW

Mayoral candidate Mariam Green is running unopposed

Town of Awendaw Council

Darrell Ketchens
Bryan McNeal Jr.

ISLE OF PALMS

Isle of Palms Mayor

Ryan Buckhannon
Joshua Hooser
Phillip Pounds

City of Isle of Palms Council

Jan Anderson
John Bogosian
Edwin Boyle
Nadine Deif
Blair Hahn
Katie Miars
Alex Skatell
Bryan Stevens
Andrew Vega

Isle of Palms Water and Sewer Commissioner

Robert Hooper
Jay Leigh

LINCOLNVILLE

Town of Lincolnville Mayor

Tyrone Aiken
Enoch Dickerson III
Charles Duberry

Town of Lincolnville Council

Karla Locklear
Emanuel Prince
Leland Shannon
Betty Weldon

TOWN OF MCCLELLANVILLE

Mayoral candidate in the Town of McClellanville race is running unopposed

Town of McClellanville Council

Aaron Baldwin
Chris Bates
Robert Gannon
Jim Scott

MOUNT PLEASANT

Town of Mount Pleasant Mayor

Will Haynie
Kathy Landing
Brandon Armstrong

Town of Mount Pleasant Council

Kevin Andrus
Jason Daley
Gary Davis
Lee Dittrich
John Iacofano
Myra Jones
Carl Ritchie
Gary Santos
Shari Sebuck
G M Whitley
Robert Yarbrough

Town of Mount Pleasant Waterworks

Mac Jenkinson
Diane Lauritsen
John Wright

RAVENEL

Town of Ravenel Council

LaJuanda Brown
Robert Cochran
Donald Donkle
Harold Buck Dukes Jr.
Bryan Muckenfuss Sr.
Cora Lee Singleton
Terry Wilkinson

ROCKVILLE

Mayoral candidate in the Town of Rockville race is running unopposed

Town of Rockville Council

David Lee Dunn
Henry Holst Sr.
Judith Suggs
Frank Thornhill

SEABROOK ISLAND

Mayoral candidate in the Town of Seabrook Island race is running unopposed

Town of Seabrook Island Council

Jeri Frank
Patricia Fox
Barry Goldwater
Dan Kortvelesy
Sharon Welch

DORCHESTER COUNTY

SUMMERVILLE

Town of Summerville Commissioner of Public Works

Joseph McDonald
Stephen Mueller

Town of Summerville Council 1

Aaron Brown
Don Johnson

Town of Summerville Council 3 candidate is running unopposed

Town of Summerville Council 5 candidate is running unopposed

ST. GEORGE

Town of St. George Council 2

Tommy Rickborn
Margie Ladson

Town of St. George Council 4 candidate is running unopposed

Town of St. George Council 6 candidate is running unopposed

RIDGEVILLE

Candidate running for Town of Ridgeville Mayor is running unopposed

Town of Ridgeville Council

Pfaehler Grant
Lorraine Grant

HARLEYVILLE

Town of Harleyville Council

Susan Bishop
Brenda Davis

REEVESVILLE

Town of Reevesville Council

Charlie Moorer
Perry Chinners

BERKELEY COUNTY

JAMESTOWN

Mayoral candidate in the for Town of Jamestown Mayor race is running unopposed

Town of Jamestown Council

Jimmie Callum
Jean Guerry

MONCKS CORNER

Town of Moncks Corner Commissioner of Public Works

Christopher Harrison
Billy Ott

Town of Moncks Corner Council

Chad Sweatman
DeWayne Kitts
Glenn Pipkin Jr.
James Bryan Ware III
Charlotte Cruppenink
Honest Thompson
Jaquetta Middleton

GEORGETOWN COUNTY

GEORGETOWN

City of Georgetown Mayor

Jason Collins
Carol Jayroe
Brandon Barber

City of Georgetown Council

Jonathan Angner
Jimmy Morris
Jim Clements
Tupelo Humes
Ronald McInnis
Dennzon Winley

ANDREWS

Town of Andrews Council

Angela Anderson
Eddie Lee
Robert Ulrich

PAWLEYS ISLAND

Candidate running for Pawleys Island Mayor is running unopposed

Town of Pawleys Island Council

Robert Carter Sr.
Guerry Green
Rocky Holliday
Sarah Zimmerman

COLLETON COUNTY

COTTAGEVILLE

Town of Cottageville Council

Elizabeth Green
Jay McGrew
Walter Williams Jr.

LODGE

Town of Lodge Mayor

Larry Carter
Richard Smith

Town of Lodge Council

Brenda Connelly
E Richard Ryan
Rose Varnadoe
Christy Terry

SMOAKS

Town of Smoaks Council

James Avant Jr.
William Barnes

EDISTO BEACH

Town of Edisto Beach Mayor candidate is running unopposed in this race

Town of Edisto Beach Council

James Watts II
Robert Renner

WALTERBORO

City of Walterboro Mayor

Bill Young
Chrissy Johnson
Alex Cavazzori

City of Walterboro Council

Carl Brown
Greg Pryor
James Broderick

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY

STUCKEY

Town of Stuckey Mayor candidate is running unopposed

Town of Stuckey Council

John Brown
James Mitchell

KINGSTREE

Town of Kingstree Council 5 candidate is running unopposed

You can learn more about elections where you live, and download a sample ballot by visiting scvotes.org.

