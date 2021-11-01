Election Day: Who is on the ballot where I live?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Municipal elections will take place across the Lowcountry on Tuesday. Voters will head to the polls and cast their ballots, deciding who they want to lead them in several mayoral and council races.
While most of these elections are considered small in scale, they carry a lot of weight in determining what happens around you and how it will affect daily life – from what projects your tax money will fund to what ordinances are put into place, and how critical infrastructure is maintained.
Here’s a look at some of the races scheduled where you live:
CHARLESTON COUNTY
CHARLESTON
City of Charleston Council 4
Robert Mitchell
Tim Weber
City of Charleston Council 10
Stephen Bowden
Harry Griffin
City of Charleston Council 12
Carol Jackson
Caroline Parker
Candidates are running unopposed in City Council races 2, 6, and 8.
The City of Charleston Commissioner of Public Works is also running unopposed.
AWENDAW
Mayoral candidate Mariam Green is running unopposed
Town of Awendaw Council
Darrell Ketchens
Bryan McNeal Jr.
ISLE OF PALMS
Isle of Palms Mayor
Ryan Buckhannon
Joshua Hooser
Phillip Pounds
City of Isle of Palms Council
Jan Anderson
John Bogosian
Edwin Boyle
Nadine Deif
Blair Hahn
Katie Miars
Alex Skatell
Bryan Stevens
Andrew Vega
Isle of Palms Water and Sewer Commissioner
Robert Hooper
Jay Leigh
LINCOLNVILLE
Town of Lincolnville Mayor
Tyrone Aiken
Enoch Dickerson III
Charles Duberry
Town of Lincolnville Council
Karla Locklear
Emanuel Prince
Leland Shannon
Betty Weldon
TOWN OF MCCLELLANVILLE
Mayoral candidate in the Town of McClellanville race is running unopposed
Town of McClellanville Council
Aaron Baldwin
Chris Bates
Robert Gannon
Jim Scott
MOUNT PLEASANT
Town of Mount Pleasant Mayor
Will Haynie
Kathy Landing
Brandon Armstrong
Town of Mount Pleasant Council
Kevin Andrus
Jason Daley
Gary Davis
Lee Dittrich
John Iacofano
Myra Jones
Carl Ritchie
Gary Santos
Shari Sebuck
G M Whitley
Robert Yarbrough
Town of Mount Pleasant Waterworks
Mac Jenkinson
Diane Lauritsen
John Wright
RAVENEL
Town of Ravenel Council
LaJuanda Brown
Robert Cochran
Donald Donkle
Harold Buck Dukes Jr.
Bryan Muckenfuss Sr.
Cora Lee Singleton
Terry Wilkinson
ROCKVILLE
Mayoral candidate in the Town of Rockville race is running unopposed
Town of Rockville Council
David Lee Dunn
Henry Holst Sr.
Judith Suggs
Frank Thornhill
SEABROOK ISLAND
Mayoral candidate in the Town of Seabrook Island race is running unopposed
Town of Seabrook Island Council
Jeri Frank
Patricia Fox
Barry Goldwater
Dan Kortvelesy
Sharon Welch
DORCHESTER COUNTY
SUMMERVILLE
Town of Summerville Commissioner of Public Works
Joseph McDonald
Stephen Mueller
Town of Summerville Council 1
Aaron Brown
Don Johnson
Town of Summerville Council 3 candidate is running unopposed
Town of Summerville Council 5 candidate is running unopposed
ST. GEORGE
Town of St. George Council 2
Tommy Rickborn
Margie Ladson
Town of St. George Council 4 candidate is running unopposed
Town of St. George Council 6 candidate is running unopposed
RIDGEVILLE
Candidate running for Town of Ridgeville Mayor is running unopposed
Town of Ridgeville Council
Pfaehler Grant
Lorraine Grant
HARLEYVILLE
Town of Harleyville Council
Susan Bishop
Brenda Davis
REEVESVILLE
Town of Reevesville Council
Charlie Moorer
Perry Chinners
BERKELEY COUNTY
JAMESTOWN
Mayoral candidate in the for Town of Jamestown Mayor race is running unopposed
Town of Jamestown Council
Jimmie Callum
Jean Guerry
MONCKS CORNER
Town of Moncks Corner Commissioner of Public Works
Christopher Harrison
Billy Ott
Town of Moncks Corner Council
Chad Sweatman
DeWayne Kitts
Glenn Pipkin Jr.
James Bryan Ware III
Charlotte Cruppenink
Honest Thompson
Jaquetta Middleton
GEORGETOWN COUNTY
GEORGETOWN
City of Georgetown Mayor
Jason Collins
Carol Jayroe
Brandon Barber
City of Georgetown Council
Jonathan Angner
Jimmy Morris
Jim Clements
Tupelo Humes
Ronald McInnis
Dennzon Winley
ANDREWS
Town of Andrews Council
Angela Anderson
Eddie Lee
Robert Ulrich
PAWLEYS ISLAND
Candidate running for Pawleys Island Mayor is running unopposed
Town of Pawleys Island Council
Robert Carter Sr.
Guerry Green
Rocky Holliday
Sarah Zimmerman
COLLETON COUNTY
COTTAGEVILLE
Town of Cottageville Council
Elizabeth Green
Jay McGrew
Walter Williams Jr.
LODGE
Town of Lodge Mayor
Larry Carter
Richard Smith
Town of Lodge Council
Brenda Connelly
E Richard Ryan
Rose Varnadoe
Christy Terry
SMOAKS
Town of Smoaks Council
James Avant Jr.
William Barnes
EDISTO BEACH
Town of Edisto Beach Mayor candidate is running unopposed in this race
Town of Edisto Beach Council
James Watts II
Robert Renner
WALTERBORO
City of Walterboro Mayor
Bill Young
Chrissy Johnson
Alex Cavazzori
City of Walterboro Council
Carl Brown
Greg Pryor
James Broderick
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY
STUCKEY
Town of Stuckey Mayor candidate is running unopposed
Town of Stuckey Council
John Brown
James Mitchell
KINGSTREE
Town of Kingstree Council 5 candidate is running unopposed
You can learn more about elections where you live, and download a sample ballot by visiting scvotes.org.