ELECTION GUIDE: Candidates in three cities hope for your vote in mayoral races

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Citizens across three cities will decide who they want to become Mayor on Election Day.

In the City of North Charleston, four candidates will face-off against front-runner and longtime mayor Keith Summey.

Summey has run the city for 25 years. He’s up against challengers John Singletary, Thomas Dixon, Ashley Peele and Floyd Dotter.

Several of the candidates claim that Summey isn’t doing enough to help the city’s poorer communities.

Voters will also fill all 10 of North Charleston’s City Council seats.

Meanwhile, six candidates are running for Charleston Mayor including incumbent Mayor John Tecklenburg.

The race is expected to come down to him and Council Member Mike Seekings.

Councilman Gary White, former Councilman Maurice Washington, Renee Orth and Sheri Irwin are also running for mayor of the Holy City.

Four candidates are also running for mayor of Summerville.

Ricky Waring, Bill Hearn, Fleming Moore and Brandon King have been campaigning for your vote.

Current Mayor Wiley Johnson is not running for re-election.

Also happening in Dorchester County, separate referendums for parks and libraries will be on the ballot.

They were originally one question in 2016 but the State Supreme Court ruled that unlawful and the questions were separated.

Before you head to the polls, make sure you have one of the five acceptable forms of photo ID, which are required to vote in the state of South Carolina.

You can use a South Carolina driver’s license, a state ID with a picture issued by the DMV, your passport, a military ID with your picture, or a South Carolina voter registration card with your photo.

Polls open at 7:00 a.m. and will remain open until 7:00 p.m.

You can view the latest results as they become available tonight through counton2.com. Just click or tap here to view those live results.