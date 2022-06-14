CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – More than 91,000 people have cast their ballot in South Carolina’s first no-excuse-needed early voting period. Those who chose not to vote early will head to the polls on Tuesday to decide who they want to lead their party in the statewide primary election.

Polls across South Carolina will open on Tuesday at 7:00 a.m. and remain open until 7:00 p.m.

Will I need a photo ID to vote?

Yes, when voting in person, you will be asked to show one of the following at your polling place:

SC Driver’s License

SC Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card

SC Voter Registration Card with Photo

Federal Military ID

US Passport

How do I find my polling place?

You can verify your precinct and find out your polling location by visiting scvotes.gov and selecting “Find my Polling Place.” Polling places will be open 7 AM to 7 PM on Election Day. Anyone in line by 7 PM will be allowed to vote.

Am I registered to vote?

You can check your voter registration status by visiting scvotes.gov and selecting “Check my Voter Registration.” You’ll need to enter your name, county, date of birth, and the last four digits of your social security number.

Can I still register to vote?

Unfortunately, no. South Carolina law requires voters to register at least 30 days prior to Election Day.

What kind of changes can I expect at the poll?

New district maps were redrawn ahead of the June primary. Some voters may be surprised to find they are in a new Congressional or Senate district when heading to the polls. If you are unsure, take a moment to download a sample ballot based on your voting precinct by clicking here.

Races we’re watching

Democratic candidates Joe Cunningham and State Sen. Mia McLeod are vying for their party’s support in the gubernatorial race against Incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster while Republican U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace is looking to keep her seat in the First Congressional District against opponent Katie Arrington.

Nearly a dozen candidates are looking to run for State Superintendent of Education after current Superintendent Molly Spearman announced she would not seek re-election.

State Rep. Krystle Matthews hopes to earn enough support from Democrats to take on U.S. Sen. Tim Scott and Republican Duke Buckner is looking to earn enough votes to compete against Congressman Jim Clyburn for the November General Election.

See a full breakdown of the state and local races below.

What questions will I see on the ballot?

Republican voters will find three “yes or no” advisory questions on their ballot:

Should people have the right to register with the political party of their choice when they register to vote?

Should candidates for local school boards be able to run as a candidate of the political party of their choice, just like candidates for other elected offices?

In a situation where there is more than one person responsible for damages in a lawsuit, do you support changing South Carolina law so that each person should pay damages based on that person’s actual share of fault?

There are no advisory questions for those voting Democrat.

How can I find election results?

News 2 will provide the most up-to-date election results in real-time once polls are closed. You can find them on counton2.com beginning at 7:00 p.m. — The first votes are expected by 7:20 p.m.

Who is on the ballot?

SOUTH CAROLINA GOVERNOR

Joe Cunningham – Democrat

Mia McLeod – Democrat

Carlton Boyd – Democrat

Calvin McMillan – Democrat

William Williams – Democrat

Henry McMaster – Republican

Harison Musselwhite – Republican

SECRETARY OF STATE

Keith Blandford – Republican

Mark Hammond – Republican

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Lauren Martel – Republican

Alan Wilson – Republican

STATE SUPERINTENDENT OF EDUCATION

Gary Burgess – Democrat

Lisa Ellis – Democrat

Jerry Govan – Democrat

Travis Bedson – Republican

Bryan Chapman – Republican

Kizzi Gibson – Republican

Lynda Leventis-Wells – Republican

Ellen Weaver – Republican

Kathy Maness – Republican

U.S. SENATE

Catherine Bruce – Democrat

Angela Geter – Democrat

Krystle Matthews – Democrat

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 1

Nancy Mace – Republican

Katie Arrington – Republican

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 6

James Clyburn – Democrat

Michael Addison – Democrat

Gregg Dixon – Democrat

Duke Buckner – Republican

A. Sonia Morris – Republican

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 7

Barbara Arthur – Republican

Tom Rice – Republican

Ken Richardson – Republican

Garrett Barton – Republican

Spencer Morris – Republican

Russell Fry – Republican

Mark McBride – Republican

STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 80

Chris Staubes – Republican

Kathy Landing – Republican

STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 90

Justin Bamberg – Democrat

Evert Comer – Democrat

STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 97

Rezsaun Lewis – Democrat

Damian Daly – Democrat

Glenn Posey – Republican

Robert Robbins – Republican

STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 98

Greg Ford – Republican

Chris Murphy – Republican

STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 101

Cezar McKnight – Democrat

Roger Kirby – Democrat

William Wallace – Democrat

STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 102

Joe Jefferson – Democrat

Collin Holloway – Democrat

STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 112

David Artushin – Democrat

Stephen Hilton – Democrat

Jacqueline Edgerton – Republican

Joe Bustos – Republican

Ross Ward – Republican

STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 114

Lin Bennett – Republican

Gary Brewer – Republican

STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 116

Dixie Button – Republican

Matt Leber – Republican

STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 121

Michael Rivers – Democrat

Marvin Bowens – Democrat

Timothy Swain – Republican

Eric Erickson – Republican

CHARLESTON COUNTY PROBATE JUDGE

Tamara Cunningham Curry – Democrat

Stephanie Ganaway-Pasley – Democrat

CHARLESTON COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 2

Chris Gramicciono – Republican

Larry Kobrovsky – Republican

CHARLESTON COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 8

Joe Boykin – Republican

Gene Forney – Republican

Anna B Johnson – Democrat

Ronald Ladson- Democrat

Millicent Traeye Middleton – Democrat

CHARLESTON COUNTY REGISTER OF DEEDS

Karen Lesser Hollings – Democrat

Michael Miller – Democrat

BERKELEY COUNTY CLERK OF COURTS

Leah Guerry DuPree – Republican

Lesa M Kerns – Republican

BERKELEY COUNTY CORONER

Darnell Hartwell – Republican

Danny Mazzell – Republican

BERKELEY COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 4

Terry Hess – Republican

Tommy Newell – Republican

BERKELEY COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 5

Chris Davenport – Republican

Amy Stern – Republican

BERKELEY COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 6

Robert Jeffcoat – Republican

Art Nichols – Republican

Mashall West – Republican

BERKELEY COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 8

Billy Conyers – Republican

Darrel Wadford – Republican

DORCHESTER COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 1

Harriet Holman – Republican

Wayne Reeves – Republican

COLLETON COUNTY COUNCIL

Maryann Blake – Democrat

Hiram Em Davis – Democrat

David Gar Linder – Democrat

Terry Tomedolskey – Republican

Bubba Trippe – Republican

Josh Westbury – Republican

Kevin Williams – Republican

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY SUPERVISOR

Tiffany Cooks – Democrat

Kelvin Washington – Democrat

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 7

Jackie Bradley Hailes – Democrat

Carolyn Gardner Lemmon – Democrat