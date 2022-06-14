CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – More than 91,000 people have cast their ballot in South Carolina’s first no-excuse-needed early voting period. Those who chose not to vote early will head to the polls on Tuesday to decide who they want to lead their party in the statewide primary election.
Polls across South Carolina will open on Tuesday at 7:00 a.m. and remain open until 7:00 p.m.
Will I need a photo ID to vote?
Yes, when voting in person, you will be asked to show one of the following at your polling place:
- SC Driver’s License
- SC Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card
- SC Voter Registration Card with Photo
- Federal Military ID
- US Passport
How do I find my polling place?
You can verify your precinct and find out your polling location by visiting scvotes.gov and selecting “Find my Polling Place.” Polling places will be open 7 AM to 7 PM on Election Day. Anyone in line by 7 PM will be allowed to vote.
Am I registered to vote?
You can check your voter registration status by visiting scvotes.gov and selecting “Check my Voter Registration.” You’ll need to enter your name, county, date of birth, and the last four digits of your social security number.
Can I still register to vote?
Unfortunately, no. South Carolina law requires voters to register at least 30 days prior to Election Day.
What kind of changes can I expect at the poll?
New district maps were redrawn ahead of the June primary. Some voters may be surprised to find they are in a new Congressional or Senate district when heading to the polls. If you are unsure, take a moment to download a sample ballot based on your voting precinct by clicking here.
Races we’re watching
Democratic candidates Joe Cunningham and State Sen. Mia McLeod are vying for their party’s support in the gubernatorial race against Incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster while Republican U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace is looking to keep her seat in the First Congressional District against opponent Katie Arrington.
Nearly a dozen candidates are looking to run for State Superintendent of Education after current Superintendent Molly Spearman announced she would not seek re-election.
State Rep. Krystle Matthews hopes to earn enough support from Democrats to take on U.S. Sen. Tim Scott and Republican Duke Buckner is looking to earn enough votes to compete against Congressman Jim Clyburn for the November General Election.
See a full breakdown of the state and local races below.
What questions will I see on the ballot?
Republican voters will find three “yes or no” advisory questions on their ballot:
- Should people have the right to register with the political party of their choice when they register to vote?
- Should candidates for local school boards be able to run as a candidate of the political party of their choice, just like candidates for other elected offices?
- In a situation where there is more than one person responsible for damages in a lawsuit, do you support changing South Carolina law so that each person should pay damages based on that person’s actual share of fault?
There are no advisory questions for those voting Democrat.
How can I find election results?
News 2 will provide the most up-to-date election results in real-time once polls are closed. You can find them on counton2.com beginning at 7:00 p.m. — The first votes are expected by 7:20 p.m.
Who is on the ballot?
SOUTH CAROLINA GOVERNOR
Joe Cunningham – Democrat
Mia McLeod – Democrat
Carlton Boyd – Democrat
Calvin McMillan – Democrat
William Williams – Democrat
Henry McMaster – Republican
Harison Musselwhite – Republican
SECRETARY OF STATE
Keith Blandford – Republican
Mark Hammond – Republican
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Lauren Martel – Republican
Alan Wilson – Republican
STATE SUPERINTENDENT OF EDUCATION
Gary Burgess – Democrat
Lisa Ellis – Democrat
Jerry Govan – Democrat
Travis Bedson – Republican
Bryan Chapman – Republican
Kizzi Gibson – Republican
Lynda Leventis-Wells – Republican
Ellen Weaver – Republican
Kathy Maness – Republican
U.S. SENATE
Catherine Bruce – Democrat
Angela Geter – Democrat
Krystle Matthews – Democrat
U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 1
Nancy Mace – Republican
Katie Arrington – Republican
U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 6
James Clyburn – Democrat
Michael Addison – Democrat
Gregg Dixon – Democrat
Duke Buckner – Republican
A. Sonia Morris – Republican
U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 7
Barbara Arthur – Republican
Tom Rice – Republican
Ken Richardson – Republican
Garrett Barton – Republican
Spencer Morris – Republican
Russell Fry – Republican
Mark McBride – Republican
STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 80
Chris Staubes – Republican
Kathy Landing – Republican
STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 90
Justin Bamberg – Democrat
Evert Comer – Democrat
STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 97
Rezsaun Lewis – Democrat
Damian Daly – Democrat
STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 97
Glenn Posey – Republican
Robert Robbins – Republican
STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 98
Greg Ford – Republican
Chris Murphy – Republican
STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 101
Cezar McKnight – Democrat
Roger Kirby – Democrat
William Wallace – Democrat
STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 102
Joe Jefferson – Democrat
Collin Holloway – Democrat
STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 112
David Artushin – Democrat
Stephen Hilton – Democrat
STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 112
Jacqueline Edgerton – Republican
Joe Bustos – Republican
Ross Ward – Republican
STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 114
Lin Bennett – Republican
Gary Brewer – Republican
STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 116
Dixie Button – Republican
Matt Leber – Republican
STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 121
Michael Rivers – Democrat
Marvin Bowens – Democrat
STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 121
Timothy Swain – Republican
Eric Erickson – Republican
CHARLESTON COUNTY PROBATE JUDGE
Tamara Cunningham Curry – Democrat
Stephanie Ganaway-Pasley – Democrat
CHARLESTON COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 2
Chris Gramicciono – Republican
Larry Kobrovsky – Republican
CHARLESTON COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 8
Joe Boykin – Republican
Gene Forney – Republican
Anna B Johnson – Democrat
Ronald Ladson- Democrat
Millicent Traeye Middleton – Democrat
CHARLESTON COUNTY REGISTER OF DEEDS
Karen Lesser Hollings – Democrat
Michael Miller – Democrat
BERKELEY COUNTY CLERK OF COURTS
Leah Guerry DuPree – Republican
Lesa M Kerns – Republican
BERKELEY COUNTY CORONER
Darnell Hartwell – Republican
Danny Mazzell – Republican
BERKELEY COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 4
Terry Hess – Republican
Tommy Newell – Republican
BERKELEY COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 5
Chris Davenport – Republican
Amy Stern – Republican
BERKELEY COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 6
Robert Jeffcoat – Republican
Art Nichols – Republican
Mashall West – Republican
BERKELEY COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 8
Billy Conyers – Republican
Darrel Wadford – Republican
DORCHESTER COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 1
Harriet Holman – Republican
Wayne Reeves – Republican
COLLETON COUNTY COUNCIL
Maryann Blake – Democrat
Hiram Em Davis – Democrat
David Gar Linder – Democrat
Terry Tomedolskey – Republican
Bubba Trippe – Republican
Josh Westbury – Republican
Kevin Williams – Republican
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY SUPERVISOR
Tiffany Cooks – Democrat
Kelvin Washington – Democrat
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 7
Jackie Bradley Hailes – Democrat
Carolyn Gardner Lemmon – Democrat