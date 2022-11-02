CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Thousands of voters across South Carolina have already cast their ballot in the 2022 general election, but those who chose not to vote early will head to the polls on Tuesday, November 8 to decide who they want to lead their party in state and local elections.
Voters will find several statewide races on the ballot – including the race for governor, superintendent of education, and U.S. Senate – but there will be dozens of municipal races ranging from school board to city council, mayoral and SC House of Representatives.
For a complete look at who is running in statewide races, please click here.
(Note: Races with only one candidate will not appear in the list below.)
STATE HOUSE RACES
State House District 15 – Charleston, Berkeley
|Candidate
|Party
|JA Moore
|Democrat
|Latricia Pond
|Republican
State House District 80 – Charleston
|Candidate
|Party
|Kathy Landing
|Republican
|Donna Brown Newton
|Democrat
State House District 94 – Charleston, Dorchester
|Candidate
|Party
|Ilene Davis
|Democrat
|Gil Gatch
|Republican
State House District 95 – Dorchester, Orangeburg
|Candidate
|Party
|Jeffrey Cila
|Republican
|Gilda Cobb-Hunter
|Democrat
State House District 97 – Colleton, Dorchester
|Candidate
|Party
|ReZaun Lewis
|Democrat
|Robby Robbins
|Republican
State House District 98 – Dorchester
|Candidate
|Party
|Sydney Clinton
|Democrat
|Christopher J Murphy
|Republican
State House District 102 – Berkeley, Dorchester
|Candidate
|Party
|Ralph Elsey
|Republican
|Joe H Jefferson
|Democrat
State House District 109 – Charleston, Dorchester
|Candidate
|Party
|Deon Tedder
|Democrat
|Rodney Travis
|Republican
State House District 110 – Charleston
|Candidate
|Party
|Tom Hartnett
|Republican
|Ellis Roberts
|Democrat
State House District 112 – Charleston
|Candidate
|Party
|David Stanley Artushin
|Democrat
|Joe Bustos
|Republican
State House District 114 – Charleston, Dorchester
|Candidate
|Party
|Michelle Brandt
|Democrat
|Gary Brewer
|Republican
State House District 115 – Charleston
|Candidate
|Party
|Carroll O’Neal
|Republican
|Spencer Wetmore
|Democrat
State House District 116 – Charleston, Colleton
|Candidate
|Party
|Matt Leber
|Republican
|Chardale Murray
|Democrat
State House District 117 – Berkeley
|Candidate
|Party
|Krystle Matthews
|Democrat
|Jordan Pace
|Republican
State House District 119 – Charleston
|Candidate
|Party
|Ken Fripps
|Republican
|Leon Stravrinakis
|Democrat
State House District 121 – Beaufort, Colleton
|Candidate
|Party
|Eric J Erickson
|Republican
|Michael F Rivers Sr
|Democrat
State House District 122 – Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton, Jasper
|Candidate
|Party
|Bill Hager
|Republican
|Shedron Hook Williams
|Democrat
SCHOOL BOARD
Dozens of candidates will appear on the ballot in county school board races. Click here to learn more about the races in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester Counties.
Colleton County
|Candidate
|District
|William Bowman Jr.
|District 4
|Anna S Bright
|District 4
|Craig Stivender
|District 4
|Wayne Shider
|District 6
|Lynn Carter Stroble
|District 6
Georgetown County
|Candidate
|District
|Michael Cafaro
|At Large
|Robert Cox
|At Large
|Kathy Ferdon Anderson
|At Large
|Scott DuBose
|District 2
|Lynne B Ford
|District 2
Williamsburg County
|Candidate
|District
|Kenneth Burgess
|At Large
|Cezar McKnight
|At Large
|Martin Cunningham
|District 4
|Janice M Gamble
|District 4
|Marva Gail B Cannion
|District 5
|Frankie White
|District 5
PROBATE JUDGE – Charleston
|Candidate
|Party
|Irv Condon
|Republican
|Tamara Curry
|Democrat
Register of Deeds – Charleston
|Candidate
|Party
|Karen Lesser Hollings
|Democrat
|Bob McIntyre
|Republican
Soil and Water District Commission
Charleston
|Candidate
|Party
|John D Barr
|Nonpartisan
|Hal Hanvey
|Nonpartisan
Berkeley
|Candidate
|Party
|Diane H Edwins
|Nonpartisan
|T Keith Gourdin
|Nonpartisan
Dorchester
|Candidate
|Party
|Patricia M Clark
|Nonpartisan
|Marie S Dantzler
|Nonpartisan
Colleton
|Candidate
|Party
|Gary S Herndon
|Nonpartisan
|Gerald T Mabry
|Nonpartisan
Williamsburg
|Candidate
|Party
|Atwood I McIntosh Jr
|Nonpartisan
|Scott Williamson
|Nonpartisan
James Island Public Service District
|Candidate
|Party
|Paul S Cantrell
|Nonpartisan
|Marilyn Clifford
|Nonpartisan
|Inez Brown Crouch
|Nonpartisan
|Franny Henty
|Nonpartisan
|Ron Jaruzel
|Nonpartisan
|Ronald Ladson
|Nonpartisan
|Nate Levine
|Nonpartisan
|Charlie McManus
|Nonpartisan
|Eugene Platt
|Nonpartisan
|Meredith Poston
|Nonpartisan
Berkeley County Coroner
|Candidate
|Party
|Darnell Hartwell
|Republican
|Danny Mazzell
|Democrat
County Supervisor – Berkeley
|Candidate
|Party
|Johnny Cribb
|Republican
|Tory Liferidge
|Democrat
County Council
Berkeley
|Candidate
|District
|Party
|Tommy Newell
|District 4
|Republican
|Tony Sims
|District 4
|Democrat
|Billy Conyers
|District 8
|Republican
|Steve C Davis
|District 8
|Democrat
Dorchester
|Candidate
|District
|Party
|Harriet Holman
|District 1
|Republican
|Tim Lewis
|District 1
|Democrat
|Carlisle Harrison
|District 3
|Democrat
|RitaMay Ranck
|District 3
|Republican
|Jay Byars
|District 7
|Republican
|Brian Riesen
|District 7
|Petition
Colleton
|Candidate
|District
|Party
|Hiram EM Davis
|At Large
|Democrat
|Bubba Trippe
|At Large
|Republican
|Scott Biering
|District 23
|Republican
|Art Williams
|District 23
|Democrat
Georgetown
|Candidate
|District
|Party
|David Ballard
|District 7
|Republican
|Louis R Morant
|District 7
|Democrat
Fire District Commissioner, South Lynches Fire District – Williamsburg, Florence
|Candidate
|Party
|Bobby Johnson
|Nonpartisan
|Larry B Owens
|Nonpartisan
|Jay Steele
|Nonpartisan
Goose Creek Mayor
|Candidate
|Mike Delaney
|Gregory Habib
Goose Creek City Council
|Candidate
|Sarenia Freincle
|Debra Green Fletcher
|Christopher Harmon
|Corey McClary
|Jerry Tekac
Hanahan City Council
|Candidate
|Kevin Hedgpath
|Michael Sally
|Adam Spurlock
St. Stephen Mayor
|Candidate
|Charon Gadsden
|Byron Norris McKelvey
|John W Rivers
St. Stephen Town Council
|Candidate
|Robbie Ballentine Jr.
|Frank Jones
|Roderick Sumpter
|Stanley Tucker
Will I need a photo ID to vote?
Yes, when voting in person, you will be asked to show one of the following at your polling place:
- SC Driver’s License
- SC Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card
- SC Voter Registration Card with Photo
- Federal Military ID
- US Passport
How do I find my polling place?
You can verify your precinct and find out your polling location by visiting scvotes.gov and selecting “Find my Polling Place.” Polling places will be open 7 AM to 7 PM on Election Day. Anyone in line by 7 PM will be allowed to vote.
Am I registered to vote?
You can check your voter registration status by visiting scvotes.gov and selecting “Check my Voter Registration.” You’ll need to enter your name, county, date of birth, and the last four digits of your social security number.
Can I still register to vote?
Unfortunately, no. South Carolina law requires voters to register at least 30 days prior to Election Day.
How can I find election results?
News 2 will provide the most up-to-date election results in real time once polls are closed. You can find them on counton2.com beginning at 7:00 p.m. — The first votes are expected by 7:20 p.m.