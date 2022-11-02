CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Thousands of voters across South Carolina have already cast their ballot in the 2022 general election, but those who chose not to vote early will head to the polls on Tuesday, November 8 to decide who they want to lead their party in state and local elections.

Voters will find several statewide races on the ballot – including the race for governor, superintendent of education, and U.S. Senate – but there will be dozens of municipal races ranging from school board to city council, mayoral and SC House of Representatives.

For a complete look at who is running in statewide races, please click here.

(Note: Races with only one candidate will not appear in the list below.)

STATE HOUSE RACES

State House District 15 – Charleston, Berkeley

CandidateParty
JA MooreDemocrat
Latricia PondRepublican

State House District 80 – Charleston

CandidateParty
Kathy LandingRepublican
Donna Brown Newton
Democrat

State House District 94 – Charleston, Dorchester

CandidateParty
Ilene DavisDemocrat
Gil GatchRepublican

State House District 95 – Dorchester, Orangeburg

CandidateParty
Jeffrey CilaRepublican
Gilda Cobb-HunterDemocrat

State House District 97 – Colleton, Dorchester

CandidateParty
ReZaun LewisDemocrat
Robby RobbinsRepublican

State House District 98 – Dorchester

CandidateParty
Sydney ClintonDemocrat
Christopher J MurphyRepublican

State House District 102 – Berkeley, Dorchester

CandidateParty
Ralph ElseyRepublican
Joe H JeffersonDemocrat

State House District 109 – Charleston, Dorchester

CandidateParty
Deon TedderDemocrat
Rodney TravisRepublican

State House District 110 – Charleston

CandidateParty
Tom HartnettRepublican
Ellis RobertsDemocrat

State House District 112 – Charleston

CandidateParty
David Stanley ArtushinDemocrat
Joe BustosRepublican

State House District 114 – Charleston, Dorchester

CandidateParty
Michelle BrandtDemocrat
Gary BrewerRepublican

State House District 115 – Charleston

CandidateParty
Carroll O’NealRepublican
Spencer WetmoreDemocrat

State House District 116 – Charleston, Colleton

CandidateParty
Matt LeberRepublican
Chardale MurrayDemocrat

State House District 117 – Berkeley

CandidateParty
Krystle MatthewsDemocrat
Jordan PaceRepublican

State House District 119 – Charleston

CandidateParty
Ken FrippsRepublican
Leon StravrinakisDemocrat

State House District 121 – Beaufort, Colleton

CandidateParty
Eric J EricksonRepublican
Michael F Rivers SrDemocrat

State House District 122 – Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton, Jasper

CandidateParty
Bill HagerRepublican
Shedron Hook WilliamsDemocrat

SCHOOL BOARD

Dozens of candidates will appear on the ballot in county school board races. Click here to learn more about the races in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester Counties.

Colleton County

CandidateDistrict
William Bowman Jr.District 4
Anna S BrightDistrict 4
Craig StivenderDistrict 4
Wayne ShiderDistrict 6
Lynn Carter StrobleDistrict 6

Georgetown County

CandidateDistrict
Michael CafaroAt Large
Robert CoxAt Large
Kathy Ferdon AndersonAt Large
Scott DuBoseDistrict 2
Lynne B FordDistrict 2

Williamsburg County

CandidateDistrict
Kenneth BurgessAt Large
Cezar McKnightAt Large
Martin CunninghamDistrict 4
Janice M GambleDistrict 4
Marva Gail B CannionDistrict 5
Frankie WhiteDistrict 5

PROBATE JUDGE – Charleston

CandidateParty
Irv CondonRepublican
Tamara CurryDemocrat

Register of Deeds – Charleston

CandidateParty
Karen Lesser HollingsDemocrat
Bob McIntyreRepublican

Soil and Water District Commission

Charleston

CandidateParty
John D BarrNonpartisan
Hal HanveyNonpartisan

Berkeley

CandidateParty
Diane H EdwinsNonpartisan
T Keith GourdinNonpartisan

Dorchester

CandidateParty
Patricia M ClarkNonpartisan
Marie S DantzlerNonpartisan

Colleton

CandidateParty
Gary S HerndonNonpartisan
Gerald T MabryNonpartisan

Williamsburg

CandidateParty
Atwood I McIntosh JrNonpartisan
Scott WilliamsonNonpartisan

James Island Public Service District

CandidateParty
Paul S CantrellNonpartisan
Marilyn CliffordNonpartisan
Inez Brown CrouchNonpartisan
Franny HentyNonpartisan
Ron JaruzelNonpartisan
Ronald LadsonNonpartisan
Nate LevineNonpartisan
Charlie McManusNonpartisan
Eugene PlattNonpartisan
Meredith PostonNonpartisan

Berkeley County Coroner

CandidateParty
Darnell HartwellRepublican
Danny MazzellDemocrat

County Supervisor – Berkeley

CandidateParty
Johnny CribbRepublican
Tory LiferidgeDemocrat

County Council

Berkeley

CandidateDistrictParty
Tommy NewellDistrict 4Republican
Tony SimsDistrict 4Democrat
Billy ConyersDistrict 8Republican
Steve C DavisDistrict 8Democrat

Dorchester

CandidateDistrictParty
Harriet HolmanDistrict 1Republican
Tim LewisDistrict 1Democrat
Carlisle HarrisonDistrict 3Democrat
RitaMay RanckDistrict 3Republican
Jay ByarsDistrict 7Republican
Brian RiesenDistrict 7Petition

Colleton

CandidateDistrictParty
Hiram EM DavisAt LargeDemocrat
Bubba TrippeAt LargeRepublican
Scott BieringDistrict 23Republican
Art WilliamsDistrict 23Democrat

Georgetown

CandidateDistrictParty
David BallardDistrict 7Republican
Louis R MorantDistrict 7Democrat

Fire District Commissioner, South Lynches Fire District – Williamsburg, Florence

CandidateParty
Bobby JohnsonNonpartisan
Larry B OwensNonpartisan
Jay SteeleNonpartisan

Goose Creek Mayor

Candidate
Mike Delaney
Gregory Habib

Goose Creek City Council

Candidate
Sarenia Freincle
Debra Green Fletcher
Christopher Harmon
Corey McClary
Jerry Tekac

Hanahan City Council

Candidate
Kevin Hedgpath
Michael Sally
Adam Spurlock

St. Stephen Mayor

Candidate
Charon Gadsden
Byron Norris McKelvey
John W Rivers

St. Stephen Town Council

Candidate
Robbie Ballentine Jr.
Frank Jones
Roderick Sumpter
Stanley Tucker

Will I need a photo ID to vote?

Yes, when voting in person, you will be asked to show one of the following at your polling place:

  • SC Driver’s License
  • SC Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card
  • SC Voter Registration Card with Photo
  • Federal Military ID
  • US Passport

How do I find my polling place?

You can verify your precinct and find out your polling location by visiting scvotes.gov and selecting “Find my Polling Place.” Polling places will be open 7 AM to 7 PM on Election Day. Anyone in line by 7 PM will be allowed to vote.

Am I registered to vote?

You can check your voter registration status by visiting scvotes.gov and selecting “Check my Voter Registration.” You’ll need to enter your name, county, date of birth, and the last four digits of your social security number.

Can I still register to vote?

Unfortunately, no. South Carolina law requires voters to register at least 30 days prior to Election Day.

How can I find election results?

News 2 will provide the most up-to-date election results in real time once polls are closed. You can find them on counton2.com beginning at 7:00 p.m. — The first votes are expected by 7:20 p.m.