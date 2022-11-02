CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Thousands of voters across South Carolina have already cast their ballot in the 2022 general election, but those who chose not to vote early will head to the polls on Tuesday, November 8 to decide who they want to lead their party in state and local elections.

Voters will find several statewide races on the ballot – including the race for governor, superintendent of education, and U.S. Senate – but there will be dozens of municipal races ranging from school board to city council, mayoral and SC House of Representatives.

For a complete look at who is running in statewide races, please click here.

(Note: Races with only one candidate will not appear in the list below.)

STATE HOUSE RACES

State House District 15 – Charleston, Berkeley

Candidate Party JA Moore Democrat Latricia Pond Republican

State House District 80 – Charleston

Candidate Party Kathy Landing Republican Donna Brown Newton Democrat

State House District 94 – Charleston, Dorchester

Candidate Party Ilene Davis Democrat Gil Gatch Republican

State House District 95 – Dorchester, Orangeburg

Candidate Party Jeffrey Cila Republican Gilda Cobb-Hunter Democrat

State House District 97 – Colleton, Dorchester

Candidate Party ReZaun Lewis Democrat Robby Robbins Republican

State House District 98 – Dorchester

Candidate Party Sydney Clinton Democrat Christopher J Murphy Republican

State House District 102 – Berkeley, Dorchester

Candidate Party Ralph Elsey Republican Joe H Jefferson Democrat

State House District 109 – Charleston, Dorchester

Candidate Party Deon Tedder Democrat Rodney Travis Republican

State House District 110 – Charleston

Candidate Party Tom Hartnett Republican Ellis Roberts Democrat

State House District 112 – Charleston

Candidate Party David Stanley Artushin Democrat Joe Bustos Republican

State House District 114 – Charleston, Dorchester

Candidate Party Michelle Brandt Democrat Gary Brewer Republican

State House District 115 – Charleston

Candidate Party Carroll O’Neal Republican Spencer Wetmore Democrat

State House District 116 – Charleston, Colleton

Candidate Party Matt Leber Republican Chardale Murray Democrat

State House District 117 – Berkeley

Candidate Party Krystle Matthews Democrat Jordan Pace Republican

State House District 119 – Charleston

Candidate Party Ken Fripps Republican Leon Stravrinakis Democrat

State House District 121 – Beaufort, Colleton

Candidate Party Eric J Erickson Republican Michael F Rivers Sr Democrat

State House District 122 – Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton, Jasper

Candidate Party Bill Hager Republican Shedron Hook Williams Democrat

SCHOOL BOARD

Dozens of candidates will appear on the ballot in county school board races. Click here to learn more about the races in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester Counties.

Colleton County

Candidate District William Bowman Jr. District 4 Anna S Bright District 4 Craig Stivender District 4 Wayne Shider District 6 Lynn Carter Stroble District 6

Georgetown County

Candidate District Michael Cafaro At Large Robert Cox At Large Kathy Ferdon Anderson At Large Scott DuBose District 2 Lynne B Ford District 2

Williamsburg County

Candidate District Kenneth Burgess At Large Cezar McKnight At Large Martin Cunningham District 4 Janice M Gamble District 4 Marva Gail B Cannion District 5 Frankie White District 5

PROBATE JUDGE – Charleston

Candidate Party Irv Condon Republican Tamara Curry Democrat

Register of Deeds – Charleston

Candidate Party Karen Lesser Hollings Democrat Bob McIntyre Republican

Soil and Water District Commission

Charleston

Candidate Party John D Barr Nonpartisan Hal Hanvey Nonpartisan

Berkeley

Candidate Party Diane H Edwins Nonpartisan T Keith Gourdin Nonpartisan

Dorchester

Candidate Party Patricia M Clark Nonpartisan Marie S Dantzler Nonpartisan

Colleton

Candidate Party Gary S Herndon Nonpartisan Gerald T Mabry Nonpartisan

Williamsburg

Candidate Party Atwood I McIntosh Jr Nonpartisan Scott Williamson Nonpartisan

James Island Public Service District

Candidate Party Paul S Cantrell Nonpartisan Marilyn Clifford Nonpartisan Inez Brown Crouch Nonpartisan Franny Henty Nonpartisan Ron Jaruzel Nonpartisan Ronald Ladson Nonpartisan Nate Levine Nonpartisan Charlie McManus Nonpartisan Eugene Platt Nonpartisan Meredith Poston Nonpartisan

Berkeley County Coroner

Candidate Party Darnell Hartwell Republican Danny Mazzell Democrat

County Supervisor – Berkeley

Candidate Party Johnny Cribb Republican Tory Liferidge Democrat

County Council

Berkeley

Candidate District Party Tommy Newell District 4 Republican Tony Sims District 4 Democrat Billy Conyers District 8 Republican Steve C Davis District 8 Democrat

Dorchester

Candidate District Party Harriet Holman District 1 Republican Tim Lewis District 1 Democrat Carlisle Harrison District 3 Democrat RitaMay Ranck District 3 Republican Jay Byars District 7 Republican Brian Riesen District 7 Petition

Colleton

Candidate District Party Hiram EM Davis At Large Democrat Bubba Trippe At Large Republican Scott Biering District 23 Republican Art Williams District 23 Democrat

Georgetown

Candidate District Party David Ballard District 7 Republican Louis R Morant District 7 Democrat

Fire District Commissioner, South Lynches Fire District – Williamsburg, Florence

Candidate Party Bobby Johnson Nonpartisan Larry B Owens Nonpartisan Jay Steele Nonpartisan

Goose Creek Mayor

Candidate Mike Delaney Gregory Habib

Goose Creek City Council

Candidate Sarenia Freincle Debra Green Fletcher Christopher Harmon Corey McClary Jerry Tekac

Hanahan City Council

Candidate Kevin Hedgpath Michael Sally Adam Spurlock

St. Stephen Mayor

Candidate Charon Gadsden Byron Norris McKelvey John W Rivers

St. Stephen Town Council

Candidate Robbie Ballentine Jr. Frank Jones Roderick Sumpter Stanley Tucker

Will I need a photo ID to vote?

Yes, when voting in person, you will be asked to show one of the following at your polling place:

SC Driver’s License

SC Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card

SC Voter Registration Card with Photo

Federal Military ID

US Passport

How do I find my polling place?

You can verify your precinct and find out your polling location by visiting scvotes.gov and selecting “Find my Polling Place.” Polling places will be open 7 AM to 7 PM on Election Day. Anyone in line by 7 PM will be allowed to vote.

Am I registered to vote?

You can check your voter registration status by visiting scvotes.gov and selecting “Check my Voter Registration.” You’ll need to enter your name, county, date of birth, and the last four digits of your social security number.

Can I still register to vote?

Unfortunately, no. South Carolina law requires voters to register at least 30 days prior to Election Day.

How can I find election results?

News 2 will provide the most up-to-date election results in real time once polls are closed. You can find them on counton2.com beginning at 7:00 p.m. — The first votes are expected by 7:20 p.m.