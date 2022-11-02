CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Federal and state races are not the only contests that will be decided when Lowcountry residents take to the polls on Nov. 8. Voters across the Tri-County will also decide who represents them on the boards of public school districts.

State Superintendent of Education

The race for state superintendent of education is expected to be a competitive contest between Democrat Lisa Ellis and Republican Ellen Weaver.

Lisa Ellis

Ellis, a two-decade teaching veteran, founded the educator nonprofit SC for Ed in 2018, where she advocated for higher teacher pay and better classroom conditions, and urged safety among teachers and students during the COVID-19 pandemic. She will be listed twice on the ballot under the Democratic Party and the Alliance Party.

Endorsements: Former state superintendent of education Inez Tenenbaum, South Carolina Education Association

PLATFORM

Ellen Weaver

Weaver is the President and CEO of conservative think tank Palmetto Promise Institute and previously served as the chairwoman of the South Carolina Education Oversight Committee. She faced scrutiny for not having a master’s degree–a position requirement under the South Carolina State House—but announced on Oct. 17 that she had obtained the degree from Bob Jones University.

Endorsements: Outgoing Superintendent Molly Spearman, Former U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley, U.S. Senator Tim Scott

PLATFORM

Charleston County

All seats on the Charleston County School Board are up for grabs on Nov. 8 following a decision by state legislators that changes the county’s school board election to single-member districts. This means school board officials are now elected only by those who live in their district.

Districts 2, 4, 6, and 8 will be elected for two-year terms this year and will be up for four-year terms in 2024. Districts 1, 3, 5, 7, and 9 will be elected to four-year terms.

Incumbent CCSD Board Chair Rev. Dr. Eric Mack announced in mid-September that he would withdraw from the race to “pursue other opportunities.” About a month earlier, District 4 board member Kristen French also dropped out.

That leaves more than 30 candidates on the ballot vying for one of only nine seats. All school board races are nonpartisan.

*Denotes endorsement from Charleston Coalition for Kids

Berkeley County

As with Charleston County, a new law enacted during the previous legislative term has put nearly every seat on the Berkeley County School Board on the ballot for the midterm elections.

The bill makes it so that the school board has nine members, eight of which are elected from single-member districts and one member elected from the county at large. As a result, members from odd-numbered districts will run for re-election despite having served only half of the four-year term they were elected to in 2020.

Long-serving BCSD board member Frank Wright cited the changes as his reason to not seek reelection when his term expires in November.

There are 16 candidates running for 8 seats. All school board races are nonpartisan.

*Denotes incumbent

Dorchester County

Dorchester District 2

A dozen candidates are running to fill four vacant spots on the Dorchester District 2 school board. Dorchester District 2 is an at-large district meaning once votes are counted on election day, the four candidates with the most votes will fill the empty seats. All school board races are nonpartisan.

Following the departure of superintendent Joseph Pye who retired in May after spending more than five decades with DD2, Dr. Shane Robbins was tapped to lead the district.

*Denotes endorsement from the Dorchester County Republican Party. The Dorchester County Democratic Party did not endorse candidates.

Farnsworth and Hughes are seeking reelection.

Dorchester District 4

There are four candidates running to fill two empty seats on the Dorchester District 4 school board. In October 2021, DD4 superintendent Dr. Kelvin Wymbs stepped down and was replaced several months later by Gerald Wright whose main goal is to “stabilize” the district.