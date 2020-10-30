Election officials discuss final days of absentee voting before election day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As we enter the last weekend before the election, voters are doing everything to make sure their voices are heard.

If you have not yet dropped off your absentee ballot in Berkeley, Charleston, or Dorchester counties there will be locations open Saturday, the last weekend to do so before Election Day.

Four satellite in-person absentee voting locations will be open Saturday in Charleston county: North Charleston Coliseum, Seacost Church in Mt. Pleasant, Seacost Church in West Ashley, and the Main Library in Downtown Charleston.

There will be curbside voting for qualified individuals and paper ballot drop off.

Berkeley County voters can vote in-person absentee at the county’s voter registration office on Belt Dr. in Moncks Corner.

Finally if you are registered in Dorchester County you can drop your absentee ballot off at the voter registration office on Johnston St. in St. George.

All locations will accept ballots from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. but you must have a witness signature.

“I don’t recommend putting it in the mail at this point, I recommend taking it personally back to the voter registration office. You can also authorize another person to return it. Your ballot will come with a form called the authorized returnee form. You can complete that and have another person return your ballot for you, but its gotta get back to the voter registration office,” said Chris Whitmire, SC State Election Commission.

Poll workers are not authorized to accept in-person absentee ballots, you must return them to an approved drop-off location.

State election officials also say once you seal the envelope on any mail in absentee ballots, no changes can be made.

The deadline to vote absentee in-person is November 2nd by 5 p.m. All three counties have satellite offices with options for voting absentee in-person. Those offices will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

On Election Day, you must turn absentee ballots in to the county registration office.

Some recent viral social media posts have led people to believe they can change their vote after its been cast. While some states allow changes, South Carolina does not.

“You cannot change your vote once you submit your ballot. Whether you’ve mailed it back, dropped it off, whether you voted absentee in-person , whether you vote on Election Day, once you submit that ballot to the election officials and drop it in the ballot box, you cannot change the votes that you cast on that ballot,” said Whitmire.

Officials urge that you get your absentee ballot in as soon as possible and follow the provided steps to make sure your vote counts.