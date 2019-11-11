Election protest hearing scheduled for Tuesday in Pawleys Island mayoral, town council races

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Elections Commission is set to hold a protest hearing over the Pawley’s Island mayoral and town council elections.

Josh Ricker who lost the town council race and Jimmy Braswell who lost the mayor’s race to Brian Henry are both protesting the election.

In letters to the commission, the two laid out the same nine points for their protest which included a lack of due process and inappropriate laws being considered.

The candidates say absentee votes were not counted correctly and there was a lack of evidence in the balloting.

The hearing will take place Tuesday at the Georgetown County Council Chambers at 10 a.m.

Business owner Brian Henry received 78 votes, according to Georgetown County Voter Registration and Elections. Current Mayor Jimmy Braswell received 58 votes.