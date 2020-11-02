Election Watch Parties to continue in Downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD) – While some businesses board up ahead of Election Night, others plan to stay open and invite more to come with an Election Watch Party. For Uptown Social, the election coverage will be the sports bar’s main event on Tuesday.

The business plans to open up nearly five hours ahead of their normal hours of operation at 11:30 a.m. Beginning with lunch, Keith Benjamin, the owner of Uptown Social, said they plan to open the upstairs area, have a happy hour, and have the Black Diamond Band play live at 7:30.

Benjamin said that his goal for Tuesday is to simply bring the community together.

We’re not looking at the divisiveness as a negative, we’re really always excited about the chance to bring the greater Charleston area together to eat, to drink, to hangout and to have a good day. Keith Benjamin, Owner Uptown Social

While concerns of another night of unrest remains in the back of the minds of most King Street business owners, Benjamin feels the city will see a different night. He continued, as an establishment that decided to open their doors 365 days a year, his patrons will not be alone on Election Night.

I think that May 30th was a night that we will always remember, but deep down I know that CPD will be on their ‘A game’ and we always have our security. But I really just don’t see it going in that direction. We’re here to be a place for the community and we want the community, regardless of what side you’re voting to really just support each other and respect each other. Keith Benjamin, Owner Uptown Social

Per Benjamin and the City of Charleston’s ordinance, masks will be enforced when not actively eating or drinking and social distancing will also be encouraged.