“Every ballot must be counted” Cunningham campaign releases statement on SC01 race

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The campaign for State Representative Joe Cunningham released a statement regarding the SC01 race on Wednesday.

It comes after State Rep. Nancy Mace was declared the winner in that race.

Cunningham for Congress Campaign Manager Allie Watters released the following statement on the election results in SC-01:

“There are tens of thousands of ballots outstanding across the district. Both candidates have agreed that every ballot must be counted and every voice heard before an election result is called.”

According to election results from the South Carolina Election Commission, Mace has earned 203.619 votes with 95% of precincts reporting while Cunningham has earned 192,387.

Mace is expected to hold a press conference regarding her win on Wednesday morning.