Everything you need to know for election season in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Here’s everything you need to know as Charleston heads into election season.

  • CNN Democratic Town Hall Sessions
    • Where: Memminger Auditorium
    • When: Monday, February 24 and Wednesday, February 25
  • Democratic Primary Debate
    • Where: Charleston Gaillard Auditorium
    • When: Tuesday, February, 25 @ 8:00 PM
  • President Trump Rally
    • Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center
    • When: Friday, February 28 @ 7:00 PM

The week will finish off with the South Carolina Democratic Primary.

