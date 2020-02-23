Everything you need to know for election season in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Here’s everything you need to know as Charleston heads into election season.
- CNN Democratic Town Hall Sessions
- Where: Memminger Auditorium
- When: Monday, February 24 and Wednesday, February 25
- Democratic Primary Debate
- Where: Charleston Gaillard Auditorium
- When: Tuesday, February, 25 @ 8:00 PM
- President Trump Rally
- Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center
- When: Friday, February 28 @ 7:00 PM
The week will finish off with the South Carolina Democratic Primary.
