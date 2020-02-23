Everything you need to know for election season in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Here’s everything you need to know as Charleston heads into election season.

CNN Democratic Town Hall Sessions Where: Memminger Auditorium When: Monday, February 24 and Wednesday, February 25

Democratic Primary Debate Where: Charleston Gaillard Auditorium When: Tuesday, February, 25 @ 8:00 PM

President Trump Rally Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center When: Friday, February 28 @ 7:00 PM



The week will finish off with the South Carolina Democratic Primary.

Count on us to keep you updated this election season as your local election headquarters.