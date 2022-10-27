MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham has focused some of his campaign ads on South Carolina’s national rankings for crime, education, and roads, while also promoting what he’d like to accomplish as governor.

In an ad posted to YouTube on Sept. 28 called “Time to Win,” Cunningham says crime is at an all-time high, citing an article from WLTX in Columbia that was posted on June 3.

Murders were up 22.1% from 2019 to 2020, with a total of 552, according to the SLED 2020 Crime Report, which is the most recent yearly data available from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

SLED said the state’s murder rate in 2020 was its highest since 1993 and called the increase in violent crime “alarming.”

However, not all crime is up. Many types have actually decreased. The state’s sexual battery rate in 2020 was the lowest rate in six years, according to SLED. Property crime was also down 5.9% in 2020 compared with 2019, representing the ninth consecutive year for a decrease.

In that same ad, Cunningham says South Carolina ranks near the bottom in education, citing a February 2021 article from The State.

According to a 2022 WalletHub study released in July, South Carolina ranks 46th in the country for education. The study factored in 32 metrics, including test scores, graduation rates, dropout rates and safety.

Another study from U.S. News and World Report ranked South Carolina as 42nd in education, which says the state’s ranking hasn’t changed since 2019.

Cunningham also states that South Carolina has the worst roads in the country, citing a Consumer Affairs study. A 2022 study updated in February from Consumer Affairs lists South Carolina as having the 14th worst roads of any state in the country. Cunningham’s campaign told News13 that the statistics used in the ad are from 2019 and 2020.

Most of Cunningham’s Facebook ads have been about Gov. Henry McMaster’s stance on abortion, asking for donations or promoting political events.

Early voting in South Carolina began Monday and thousands of people have already cast their ballots.

Election Day is Nov. 8.