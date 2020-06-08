Few incumbents face primary challenges on South Carolina ballot

A voter casts a ballot in the South Carolina primary election, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The COVID-19 pandemic and a lack of marquee races on either party’s ballot have left 2020 a quiet primary season in South Carolina.

The only statewide primary Tuesday sees Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham seeking the nomination for a fourth term against three little known GOP challengers before perhaps his hardest reelection fight.

All seven of South Carolina’s U.S. House members are running again, but just one incumbent faces a primary opponent, U.S. Rep Joe Wilson.

And only 34 of the 170 members of the General Assembly face a challenger from their own party.

