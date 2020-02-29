Few problems at the polls, no issues impacting ballot submission

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Voters in South Carolina are getting their chance to pick who will run on the Democratic ticket against President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election this fall.

Many people will be experiencing the state’s new voting equipment, which utilizes paper ballots, and with that comes the possibility of problems at the polls.

Some voters in Charleston and Berkeley Counties reported issues with staffers getting computers up and running at their locations early Saturday.

The Director of Public Information for the South Carolina Election Commission, Chris Whitmore, said he had heard of minor issues with voting equipment when polls first opened.

“In some isolated cases, a few voters voted emergency,” he said in a statement to News 2. “These issues seem to have been resolved very quickly.”

With equipment and the number of poll managers and locations involved in Saturday’s primary election, Whitmore said these types of issues are expected in each election.

The good news, though, is Whitmore said he has not yet been made aware of any issues affecting voters’ ability to cast their ballots.

County directors are reporting light turnout in some areas, which may be attributed to absentee voting, and steading turnout in others.

Whitmore says 79,545 absentee ballots were requested and 75,209 were returned for the Democratic primary. Compare that to 56,714 ballots issued in 2016 and 54,186 returned.

General complaints regarding the election should be addressed to your county board of voter registration and elections.