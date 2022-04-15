CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Several candidates are expected to file for the Charleston County School Board beginning Friday.

Nearly all seats will be up for grabs in the upcoming election. In a recent change, the school board will be elected by districts that mirror Charleston County Council, meaning board members will only be elected by those who live in their district.

It comes after South Carolina House legislators passed a bill that changes the county’s school board election to single-member districts.

Districts 2, 4, 6, and 8 will be elected for two-year terms this year and will be up for four-year terms in 2024.

Districts 1, 3, 5, 7, and 9 will be elected to four-year terms.

Charleston County will send out postcards to all county residents in a move to educate all voters on the changes.