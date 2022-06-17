COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s election board is meeting to finalize primary results for the Superintendent of Education.

They should confirm that Democratic Education Superintendent candidate Lisa Ellis avoided a runoff with a 350-vote margin that gave her 50.1% of Tuesday’s vote.

The Friday meeting at 3 p.m. will certify all races in South Carolina, but the Democratic superintendent primary was the only one close enough to leave any questions.

Ellis founded the SC for Ed teacher advocacy group.

Her Republican opponent will be determined in a June 28 runoff between Palmetto State Teachers Association Executive Director Kathy Maness and conservative think tank CEO and former state Education Oversight Committee chairwoman Ellen Weaver.