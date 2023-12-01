CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will serve as special guest speaker during Friday night’s Republican Society Patriot Dinner at The Citadel.

Local, state, or national leaders who embody the selfless leadership of Nathan Hale are often recognized during the annual dinner and receive the “Nathan Hale Patriot Award,” a revolutionary war musket that has been mounted for display.

Past guests include 2024 Republican presidential rivals Nikki Haley, Donald Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, and U.S. Senator Tim Scott.

DeSantis spent much of the day campaigning across South Carolina as the 2024 presidential primary draws near. He took part in town hall events in Greer and Prosperity before making the trek to the Lowcountry where he’ll speak at the Holliday Alumni Center on the military college’s campus.

The presidential hopeful has been campaigning in South Carolina after recent polls revealed former SC Gov. Nikki Haley in a second place position behind Donald Trump for the presidential primary.

The annual event also serves as a fundraiser for cadets who are part of the school’s Republican Society and their trip to the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington, D.C.

Two scholarships are typically awarded at the dinner: the Henry E. Brown Republican Workhorse Award and the Barrett-Buyer Republican Scholarship.

“Ron DeSantis has made no secret of his disregard for his constituents’ health – look no further than Florida’s rising health care costs, his refusal to expand Medicaid for hundreds of thousands of Floridians in the insurance gap, and his record of calling for the repeal of the Affordable Care Act. After spending years attacking the ACA in Congress and voting to rip away coverage from millions of Americans, South Carolinians deserve to know if DeSantis is going to follow in Donald Trump’s footsteps and work to repeal the Affordable Care Act,” said South Carolina Democratic Party Spokesperson Alyssa Bradley.

Friday night’s event begins at 6:00 p.m.