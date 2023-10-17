ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Eight candidates running for a seat on Folly Beach City Council are set to meet in a forum Tuesday night.

Residents submitted several questions for the candidates to answer during the forum ranging from short-term rentals to livability on the island.

Tuesday night’s event will begin with a 6:00 p.m. meet-and-greet at the Tides Hotel prior to the forum, and the conversation takes place at 7:00 p.m.

The following candidates have filed for the 2023 municipal election:

Chris Bizzell

Billy Grooms

Ann Peets

Katherine Houghton

Sharon DiMuro

Amy Ray

Jody Lynn Rogers

Jeannette Perna

If you can’t make it in person, you can watch a livestream of the forum in this story on counton2.com.

The election will take place on Tuesday, November 7th.