ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Eight candidates running for a seat on Folly Beach City Council are set to meet in a forum Tuesday night.
Residents submitted several questions for the candidates to answer during the forum ranging from short-term rentals to livability on the island.
Tuesday night’s event will begin with a 6:00 p.m. meet-and-greet at the Tides Hotel prior to the forum, and the conversation takes place at 7:00 p.m.
The following candidates have filed for the 2023 municipal election:
- Chris Bizzell
- Billy Grooms
- Ann Peets
- Katherine Houghton
- Sharon DiMuro
- Amy Ray
- Jody Lynn Rogers
- Jeannette Perna
If you can’t make it in person, you can watch a livestream of the forum in this story on counton2.com.
The election will take place on Tuesday, November 7th.