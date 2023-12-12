NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Attorney and former Charleston County magistrate judge Tiffany Spann-Wilder has announced she is running for the South Carolina House Seat 109.

The seat was left open after then-Rep. Deon Tedder won a special run-off election to fill State Senate District 42 in November.

Spann-Wilder is a native of North Charleston and S.C. House District 109, which serves Charleston and Dorchester counties.

In 2006, she opened Spann-Wilder Law, LLC in North Charleston, specializing in workers’ compensation, auto accident, and serious personal injury claims.

She received her Doctor of Law from the University of South Carolina School of Law.

She has since served as a law clerk to the late Judge Matthew J. Perry, Associate Judge for the North Charleston Municipal Court, and Captain Judge Advocate General’s Corp – U.S. Army Reserves.

Spann-Wilder left her position as a Charleston County judge to pursue the representative seat.

In her running announcement release, Spann-Wilder’s team stated, “Tiffany Spann-Wilder stands prepared from Day One to usher in positive change for her neighbors and their families.”