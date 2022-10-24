CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former South Carolina Governor and Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley (R) was in the Lowcountry Monday to campaign on behalf of a candidate for South Carolina’s next Superintendent of Education.

Haley endorsed Republican candidate Ellen Weaver, who is looking to take the place of outgoing Superintendent Molly Spearman.

During the event, Haley noted that education was one of her top concerns during her tenure as governor, and remains one of the biggest concerns she hears about from parents here in South Carolina and around the country.

Haley touted improvements in education made during her administration, but noted that students have been falling behind, especially since the pandemic.

To right the ship, Haley said that having a good leader is critical, and she believes that person is Weaver.

“We have to get this right,” she said. “It’s important for our children, it’s important for our parents, it’s important for our families, and it’s important for the future of South Carolina. And the way to do that is to elect Ellen Weaver as the superintendent of education.”

Weaver has been in politics since 2013, working under Senator Jim DeMint. She has also served on the state’s Education Oversight Committee. She believes her background is exactly what the state needs at this moment.

“I’m running to put the experience that I have in over 20 years of public service to work on behalf of the students, parents, and teachers of this state,” Weaver said.

If elected, she plans to focus on what she calls the three P’s: People, Policy, and Process.

Weaver is facing democratic candidate Lisa Ellis.

News 2 reached out to Ellis’s campaign regarding Haley’s endorsement of her opponent. The Ellis campaign provided a statement reading in part:

“Lisa’s opponent and former Governor Haley may have their eyes set on bigger ambitions, but Lisa’s focus in this campaign remains to be the students and families of South Carolina. Lisa will continue spending her time on educational issues that matter to voters, while her opponent meets with potential presidential hopefuls.“