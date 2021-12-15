Former Marine and educator looking to unseat Rep. Nancy Mace in SC-01

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A businessman, educator, and former U.S. Marine who grew up on a farm in Dorchester County has announced his intention to run for South Carolina’s first Congressional District.

Tim Lewis is looking to unseat incumbent Nance Mace, hoping to be “a new leader with a new vision for the Lowcountry.”

He attended the University of South Carolina on a Naval ROTC scholarship and majored in journalism and public relations before going on to get his Masters of Education from American Intercontinental University in Illinois. Lewis served as a Marine Corps Officer at Camp Lejeune, then moved to Charlotte before returning to Harleyville, where he lives now.

Lewis says that he wants to give voice to communities that have traditionally been overlooked and forge relationships between the public and private sectors. To do this, Lewis plans to focus “on the impacts of economic development and jobs, infrastructure, technology, education, drugs, affordable housing, and the social safety net.”