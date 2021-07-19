Former Mount Pleasant police chief to run for town council seat

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A former top cop in the Town of Mount Pleasant says he’s now ready to serve on town council.

Carl Ritchie, who retired as the Mount Pleasant Police Department’s chief in May, announced his plans to run for a seat on town council during a campaign event Monday morning.

“After serving the Town of Mount Pleasant for the past 32 years as a first responder and the past eight and a half as chief, I just knew that I had more that I wanted to give to the town,” Ritchie said following his announcement.

Ritchie said he still has a desire to serve and believes that he can make a positive impact on the town, “and serve all our citizens in a very positive way,” he said.

The former police chief said he’s ready to listen to ‘any and all’ citizen concerns, especially when it comes to their quality of life. “Although we may not be able to fix all of them, I certainly want to hear and I want to be accessible,” he said.

If elected to town council, Ritchie said he wants to ensure police and first responders are well-trained and taken care of. “They deserve it, they answer the calls every day,” he said.

“Traffic has been an issue before and continues to be an issue. The town has some great road projects in place. I want to make sure they get to the finish line and in budget,” Ritchie stated. “Development and redevelopment is on everyone’s mind. We need to let out infrastructure catch up so we can be sure we have the right roadways and proper staffing to serve citizens.”

A passion for bettering mental health and substance abuse, Ritchie said he also wants to be sure that the town continues to partner with support agencies to help the community.

The election will be held on November 2nd.