CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former New Jersey Governor and presidential hopeful Chris Christie is set to visit the Lowcountry this weekend.

Christie will serve as a special guest during a town hall scheduled for Saturday night at Tradesman Brewing Company. That event is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m.

Then on Sunday, the former governor will speak at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Beaufort during Sunday service at 10:00 a.m.

This would be Christie’s first visit to Charleston and the Lowcountry since announcing his presidential campaign on June 6. He previously spoke during a July 21 town hall in Columbia.

Christie ran a failed presidential campaign in 2016. He dropped out of the race in February following a poor showing in the New Hampshire primary and failed to make it onto South Carolina’s primary ballot.